Health Highlights: Dec. 23, 2021

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
 4 days ago
Three new studies suggest Omicron triggers milder illness. Combing through early data on the new variant, researchers found it doesn't cause severe disease as often as the Delta variant does. On the other hand, Omicron is so contagious that it will likely increase hospitalizations, and the unvaccinated still need to worry.

Early screening can help beat lung cancer. More than 200,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, but thanks to earlier diagnosis via CT screening, lives are being saved.

Meditation might give your immune system a boost. A new analysis found a hardcore form of meditation upped the activity of hundreds of genes known to be directly involved in regulating immune response.

Gum disease tied to a host of other ills. Periodontitis isn't just a threat to your teeth. It also increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, mental woes and more, British researchers report.

