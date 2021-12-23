ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Parents Underestimate How Much Time Teens Spent Online During Pandemic

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYgJP_0dUZ58x200

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents, think you have a good handle on how much time your teens are spending on social media?

Don't bet on it. New research suggests your best guesstimate is likely way off.

Parents significantly underestimated their teens' social media use — especially girls' — during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the study showed.

"Although most parents and their teens spent more time together at home during the pandemic, this did not translate to a greater awareness of their child's screen use," said the study's lead author, Dr. Jason Nagata, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.

And screen time matters: Girls who spend a lot of time on social media are at increased risk for problems with body image and mental health, previous studies have found.

While parents overestimated their teens' total recreational screen time, they underestimated how much of it was spent with social media and multiplayer video games (versus texting, video chats and other uses), according to findings published online Dec. 16 in the journal Academic Pediatrics.

In addition, parents underestimated girls' social media use more than boys' social media use, the investigators found.

Previous research has suggested that social media can harm teen girls' body image and mental health, an issue that was the focus of recent U.S. Senate hearings.

"A negative body image may be a result of exposure to social media and unattainable body ideals," said study co-author Kyle Ganson. He is an assistant professor of social work at the University of Toronto, in Canada.

"This may lead to disordered eating behaviors and poor mental health," Ganson said in a university news release.

The study also found that parent/teen differences in estimates of social media use were greater in families of color, among single parents, and in low-income households.

Previous studies have shown recreational screen time doubled among teens during the pandemic, according to Nagata.

"Parents should discuss screen use with their teens and develop a family media use plan," he said. "Discussions about time spent on screens, as well as types of screen use and content, may promote greater understanding among family members and help prevent adverse consequences."

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics explains why it's important to limit your child's media use.

SOURCE: University of Toronto, news release, Dec. 17, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Murfreesboro Post

Teens develop new sense of time during pandemic

In the hit pop song “Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry sings, “We can dance, until we die; You and I, will be young forever.”. Many people may think that these lyrics are simply describing the feelings that a teen experiences. However, teens across the country, myself included, probably feel as though the pandemic has restricted the possibility of living this “teenage dream.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Healthline

How the Pandemic Made the Mental Health Crisis Worse for Teens

Depressive and anxiety symptoms in youth doubled during the pandemic, with 25 percent experiencing depressive symptoms and 20 percent experiencing anxiety symptoms. Symptoms of depression had already been rising in teens in recent years. Data from early 2021 shows that emergency room visits in the U.S. for suspected suicide attempts...
KIDS
drweil.com

How Can We Help Kids And Teens During Covid?

The pandemic is affecting the mental health of children and adolescents, how can we help?. The emotional effects on adults of the Covid-19 pandemic (anxiety, depression, irritability) are well known. Researchers have now started looking at the effects on children and teenagers as well. The bad news is that young people are experiencing significant psychological pain due to the pandemic. The good news is that there are proven interventions that can help them overcome their distress.
KIDS
momtastic.com

How To Find Time For Self-Care In The Chaos Of Parenting

Parenting is tough no matter how you slice it, and there’s no way to be a good parent if you don’t take care of yourself. Taking care of yourself can mean different things for different people. For me, working out 45 minutes a day is critical for my sanity and I do so six times, sometimes even seven times, a week. How? I found a workout class that lets me take my son with me. I literally walk there, pushing my stroller, even though it takes me 45 minutes and then workout next to that stroller with my son. I have it timed to his first nap so he usually isn’t too fussy, and even when he is, it’s better than nothing and gets us both out of the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Parents#Mental Health#Multiplayer Video Games#Healthday News#U S Senate#The University Of Toronto#Previ
Deming Headlight

Your turn: Dealing with teen substance misuse during pandemic

Our children have truly suffered the brunt of the loneliness and uncertainty of life during COVID. They’ve had to face missed dances, canceled sports seasons, Zoom math lessons, possible illness, and even the death of friends or loved ones. It should come as no surprise that 1 in 3 teen girls and 1 in 5 teen boys experienced new or worsening anxiety last year.
KIDS
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

Air Force Sergeant fosters at-risk teens during COVID-19 pandemic

Almost as soon as TSgt Salvador Gutierrez and his wife Eden Gutierrez moved to Enid, Oklahoma, with their family in late 2019, they applied to be foster parents. The couple even had their first interview to become foster parents before all their belongings had arrived at Vance Air Force Base from Italy, where Gutierrez, 39, a Technical Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, had been stationed.
ENID, OK
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
arcurrent.com

ARC students adapt to online learning during the pandemic

Nearly two years after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, American River College students say they still face difficulties due to the pandemic. They also worry about the challenges that will need to be addressed when they transition from online to in-person study, and the methods they used to adapt to the new reality of online learning.
EDUCATION
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Motley Fool

How Much Will COVID Boosters for Teens Impact Pfizer and BioNTech?

Pfizer and BioNTech hope to win expanded authorization for boosters in 16- and 17-year-olds. The U.S. government has already ordered enough doses to cover this age group. It's possible that many teens won't receive boosters even if Pfizer and BioNTech win authorization. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WLTX.com

How to deal with the holiday blues during the pandemic

ATLANTA — Avoiding the holiday blues will be more of a challenge this season with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, but there are ways to keep stress from turning into depression. There are numerous reasons the holiday blues might be even stronger this year. The pandemic has created family conflict,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy