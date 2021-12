As we approach the new year, we inch closer to the most wonderful time of the year — pitchers and catchers reporting. In less than two months, players will be heading to spring training and start ramping up for the 2022 season. Assuming a new collective bargaining agreement comes together early in January — yes, that is 1,000% a stretch of the imagination — teams will have a month at best to finish putting rosters together for the new campaign.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO