The Chicago Bears just beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 today and it seems that all of Bears’ social media has lost their minds. Have we forgotten what this former MVP quarterback looked like for the vast majority of the season last year? Nothing, and I repeat, nothing that Nick Foles did today was spectacular, but now people are screaming that Nick Foles should have started the entire season and that Foles is better than both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. I just can’t.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO