Former soldier with Northwest Arkansas roots joining Boozman’s state staff as new military and veterans advisor

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) visited Leachville, Monette, and Trumann on Monday to see firsthand the extent of the damage and progress of the clean-up and recovery after severe storms and at least one tornado struck the area earlier this month. The senator listened to stories about the natural disaster’s impact on each community, including among agriculture producers and small business owners, in addition to meeting with first responders and local leaders helping navigate the rebuilding process in Northeast Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO