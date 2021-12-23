Former soldier with Northwest Arkansas roots joining Boozman’s state staff as new military and veterans advisor

A Pratt person has become the first Kansan to earn the internationally-recognized “Communication Management Professional” (CMP) certification. Last month, Nadia Reimer – Chief of Public Affairs and Engagement Officer for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks – recently sat for and passed the Global Communication Certification Council’s (GCCC) CMP exam. An initiative of the International Association of Business Communicators, the GCCC tests candidates from around the world on competencies related to: Ethics, Consistency and Strategic Implementation, Research and Analysis, Strategy and Engagement, and Measurement.
