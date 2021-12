The Scottish Government will miss a deadline to publish new procedures to deal with complaints by civil servants about ministers’ behaviour.John Swinney said the Government’s focus on the Omicron variant meant it could not submit the new procedure to Holyrood before the December recess.The need for a new procedure was identified by a review into the mishandling of harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 after the Court of Session ruled the Scottish Government’s handling of those complaints was “tainted by apparent bias”.Under the new process, independent investigators and adjudicators would be appointed to...

