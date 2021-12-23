ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Four injured after fire at ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, Texas

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Thursday morning, an explosion took place inside the Baytown, Texas 584,000 bpd ExxonMobil refinery, injuring four people. There were no fatalities and those injured were in stable condition...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

CBS Miami

Search On For Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run Driver Who Struck 6 Children, Killing 2

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a driver who hit several children and never even stopped in Wilton Manors. It all happened just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors “Our units transported 4 children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. Roads were closed and investigators were on the scene until around 9:30 p.m. “This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone— for family, friends and our first responders,” said Miranda Grossman, a PIO with the Broward Sheriff’s...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into a massive fire at a Lake Minnetonka mansion overnight. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They did not find anyone else inside the home. A dog might still be missing. In total, it took crews about four hours to put out the flames. The scene was cleared early Tuesday morning. According to public record, this is a $3.4 million dollar lakefront home. It sits in a neighborhood directly next door to the Lafayette Club. No neighboring homes were damaged.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNETONKA, MN
The Repository

Man dies hours after rescued from burning house

CANTON – A man discovered inside a burning house died nearly eight hours after being rescued from the structure at 445 Hamilton Ave. NE. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after 11 a.m. Monday while at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital. City Fire Department firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. "We had one victim...
CANTON, OH
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Accident on Highway 132 in Rural Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a fatal truck crash on SR-132 near the Modesto area on the night of Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The incident took place around 6:10 p.m. on State Route 132 and Gates Road. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on SR-132 Near Modesto. A preliminary...
MODESTO, CA
editorials24.com

Explosion at Exxon refinery in Baytown, Texas leaves several injured

A large explosion was reported at an Exxon/Mobile refinery in Baytown, Texas after what local sheriff’s deputies called “a major industrial accident.”. At least four people were injured, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the...
BAYTOWN, TX
KENS 5

Naphtha identified as chemical in fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery

BAYTOWN, Texas — Harris County Fire Marshal's officials are investigating an overnight fire at the ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery that left four people injured. The fire, which started about 1 a.m. Thursday, burned well into the daylight hours before the company confirmed it had been extinguished in a release sent around 9 a.m.
BAYTOWN, TX

