Having been crowned kings of Southeast Asian in 2018, and widely regarded as the region's best team in the three years since, Vietnam's reign is officially over. A 0-0 draw in the second leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 semifinal against Thailand on Sunday evening saw them fall to a 2-0 aggregate defeat, as their title defence fell short even before the decider.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO