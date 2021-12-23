ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Jonas reveals he was “high” at Coachella

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Jonas is spilling the tea — on himself. In a recent TikTok, the Jo-Bro shared a photo of himself in the audience...

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Joe Jonas Just Revealed How His Family Makes the Holidays Even More Magical

Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. What a man gotta do to have a holiday season like Joe Jonas?. After wrapping up the Jonas Brothers' sold-out Remember This tour in October, the 32-year-old musician has every reason to rest and relax this season. But as the holidays approach, the DNCE member has big plans to celebrate with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Florida Weekly

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner moving on

A-Listers Joe Jonas and wife, Sophie Turner, have sold their Encino, Calif., estate. Purchased in 2019 for $14.1 million, it was listed for $16.75 in June and recently sold for $15.2 million. The couple already has a new home in Miami’s Bay Point neighborhood, recently purchasing a waterfront residence with...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Joe Jonas
101 WIXX

Joe Jonas spills on how he and wife Sophie Turner will ring in the holidays

Joe Jonas is ready to celebrate the holidays and is already dreaming about the feast he and wife Sophie Turner will eat on Christmas. Speaking to E! News, the 32-year-old singer said he plans on stuffing his face this year. “There are a lot of different varieties of food. There are quite a few meals,” Joe explained.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Brett Oppenheim Reveals He and Tina Louise Split

Another Oppenheim is single. Hours after Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim it was revealed that they broke up, Brett Oppenheim shared that he's newly single. The Selling Sunset star and co-owner of Oppenheim Group had been dating Tina Louise, and shared that he is no longer in a relationship during an Instagram Q&A about real estate.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Jonas Brothers Win 'Joe Byron' TikTok Fad With Clip Featuring The President

"Joe Byron" has become the latest TikTok trend, and while there's been some hilarious entries nothing's going to beat the Jonas Brothers' take on the fad. First of all, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas filmed their clip in the White House, but that's not even the most impressive part. At the end of the video, they reveal that Joe Biden himself was behind the (phone) camera.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella#Abc Audio#Tiktok#The Jo Bro
Ok Magazine

Joe Jonas Spends Boxing Day In England With Sophie Turner Following Claims Of Apparent Tension Between Actress & Her Straight-Laced In-Laws Ahead Of The Holidays

Joe Jonas is spending the holidays in England, where his wife, Sophie Turner, 25, is from. The boybander shared a sweet photo via Instagram of himself enjoying his time over the pond while posing next to a horse. "Welcome to the peaky blinders mate 🍻," the 32-year-old cheekily captioned a photo of the two on Sunday, December 26, referencing the smash hit British show Peaky Blinders, starring hunk Cillian Murphy.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Rally Behind Joe Jonas' Wife Sophie Turner After In-Laws Were Outraged With Actress' Dirty Jokes At Comedy Roast

Sophie Turner's fans are showing their support after her apparent crude sense of humor landed her in hot water with her in-laws. The Game Of Thrones star recently made the audience at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast fall into a fit of laughter with a series of jokes directed at husband Joe Jonas — but her unrefined remarks didn't bode well with her hubby's parents, OK! learned.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dame Dash Says Kanye West Was the Only One at Roc-A-Fella to Give Him ‘Proper Respect’

Dame Dash says no one at Roc-A-Fella ever showed him “proper respect”—except for Kanye West. The hip-hop mogul made the claim in the latest episode of Bootleg Kev’s eponymous podcast, where he briefly discussed Ye’s explosive Drink Champs interview. During the extensive two-part sit down, Ye praised Dash as a “visionary” and even described him as the “original Black hipster.” Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z, was seemingly flattered by the compliment, but was hesitant to speak too much on the Donda artist.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy