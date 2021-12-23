ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton Returning to Batman Role for HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Movie

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 4 days ago

HBO Max is hitting the nostalgia button for its upcoming Batgirl movie as Michael Keaton is set to don the bat-suit once more as the famous caped crusader. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globe winner will play Batman in the much-anticipated Batgirl feature, set to land on HBO Max...

The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Batman’ Trailer Features More Catwoman Interaction: “The Bat and the Cat”

A new trailer for Warner Bros.’ The Batman dropped on Monday, and it features more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute preview for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City. “Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you’re not doing anything,” he’s told over clips of Batman in action. While continuing to grapple with the Riddler and his question-mark-filled messages, Pattinson’s Batman interacts with both Catwoman and Kravitz’s alter ego, Selina Kyle. He’s shown speaking to Selina as cats gather around his feet. “I have a thing about strays,” she tells him. Later, as Batman and Catwoman appear to be fighting, she intones: “The bat and the cat — it’s got a nice ring.” He later tells her, “Selina, don’t throw your life away.” She replies, “Don’t worry, honey, I got nine of ’em.” The Batman, set to hit theaters on March 4, also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A. Check out the full trailer below.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
