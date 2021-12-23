ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 big Steelers Pro Bowl snubs

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers got two defensive stars on the team once again with outside linebacker T.J. Watt being named to his fourth and defensive tackle Cam Heyward landing his fifth Pro Bowl bid.

But which Steelers have had seasons worthy of consideration and didn’t make the cut? Here are our three big snubs.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

On the season, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has 102 total tackles, which marks his first season topping 100. 71 of those tackles are solo and he has also pitched in a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. When Fitzpatrick is named an All-Pro again you will understand his value in the eyes of the league.

WR Diontae Johnson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Another Steeler who set a career-high this season and deserves to make the Pro Bowl is wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson has 86 catches and his first 1,000-yard season. Johnson also has six receiving touchdowns which is second on the team.

K Chris Boswell

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Chris Boswell continues to be the most consistent scoring threat on the team and one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL. Boswell has hit 90.3 percent of his field-goal tries this season and is clutch in the fourth quarter when the Steelers need him most.

aware
4d ago

one shouldn't have even been considered. Rubberhands Johnson. Not one receiver should be kept. They are children. IF they catch a ball they have no clue which direction to run.

