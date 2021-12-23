Q&As from 2021 that spotlight 13 smart cities voices

With the ongoing development and maturity of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automatic control, and 5G, the standard of living quality of modern humans has been refined. Cities are complex organisms with multiple interdependent systems, numerous independent organizational units. All individuals and even autonomous residents make urban governance highly challenging. As the urban population continues to increase, the transportation system is becoming more complex than ever before. The constraints of limited space and resources will gradually increase. The pressure on urban life and the convenience of transportation will also continue to increase, leading to various complicated pain points. To be effectively relieved, intelligent technologies provide a mechanism and opportunity for overall improvement.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO