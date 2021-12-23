A flock of Bird scooters could be coming to a Macomb County city soon

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) -- A flock of birds could be coming to a Macomb County city in the spring...

The Eastpointe City Council is considering adding nearly 50 Bird Zero electric scooters to the streets.

In early December, city council members listened to a representative of Bird Rides -- the company behind the shared electric scooters you see sprawled across city sidewalks all over the state -- who pitched a plan to bring a fleet of scooters to Eastpointe.

The representative said the scooters would eliminate unnecessary car trips -- which are defined as any trip under two-and-a-half miles -- and supplement it with a more sustainable form of transportation.

The implementation of these scooters would cost the city nothing.

A decision on the action is set aside until the finals details are compiled into a revised agreement which could come back before the next meeting that is scheduled for Jan. 4.