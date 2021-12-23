ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

A flock of Bird scooters could be coming to a Macomb County city soon

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEQ2B_0dUYtZ8U00

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) -- A flock of birds could be coming to a Macomb County city in the spring...

The Eastpointe City Council is considering adding nearly 50 Bird Zero electric scooters to the streets.

In early December, city council members listened to a representative of Bird Rides -- the company behind the shared electric scooters you see sprawled across city sidewalks all over the state -- who pitched a plan to bring a fleet of scooters to Eastpointe.

The representative said the scooters would eliminate unnecessary car trips -- which are defined as any trip under two-and-a-half miles -- and supplement it with a more sustainable form of transportation.

The implementation of these scooters would cost the city nothing.

A decision on the action is set aside until the finals details are compiled into a revised agreement which could come back before the next meeting that is scheduled for Jan. 4.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

