The Daily Chart of NZDUSD above shows a possible 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension target from February 25, 2021 peak towards 0.615 – 0.656. The short term rally is expected to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside as the primary view. The alternate view suggests a truncated zigzag from February 25, 2021 high. The truncated view is also a possibility although it’s not the primary view. The current RSI shows no momentum divergence suggesting that it’s possible wave ((C)) truncates without reaching the 100%.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO