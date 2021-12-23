Guest op-ed: Change and education

For years, students all around the world have gone to school for almost their whole life starting from when they were 5 years old, maybe even younger. We as students are taught that we have to follow a certain schedule when it comes to school. Teachers are taught to teach a certain way. However, do students and teachers really know the history behind all of this and why teachers and students are being taught how a school must be run? It all starts with the Industrial Revolution. Factory owners were required to be docile. They needed to be workers who show up on time and do what their managers told them. If you think about it, this is very similar to sitting in a classroom all day with a teacher who was trained on how they should teach us. Schools were evolved to suit factory work. The school system was set up like the Industrial Revolution, not to mention the fact that it was set up over 120 years ago and it continues to go on today. Students are being placed in grades according to their age, and moved through successive grades as they master the curriculum. They took an industrialized approach to education: impersonal, efficient, and standardized. The idea that factory workers had to show up and take orders from a boss (someone they were not even related to) was demeaning and emasculating. Factory conditions were often terrible and completely changed how people organized their days. Time was no longer their own. This relates to how students are being taught in a school curriculum. They have to listen to teachers and staff that they barely know and to take time out of their day to sit and learn from the same building for almost 8 hours a day for 5 days a week. In some cases, the information they learn is not applicable to the real world.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO