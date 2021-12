In September, the Addison Economic Development and Tourism Department partnered with Cutter Aviation and Shields Legal Group to host an Addison Executive Happy Hour at Cutter’s corporate hangar at the Addison Airport. This event was a great way for Addison’s business executives to get to know one another, create relationships throughout the community, and meet members of Addison’s city leadership. Addison hopes to host more of these events to showcase unique businesses throughout the town and create connections within the thriving Addison business community.

ADDISON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO