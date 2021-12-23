ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claysburg-Kimmel Grade 4 Writes Acrostics

By ANNA BAUGHMAN
mcheraldonline.com
 5 days ago

And if you eat too much candy you will have a sugar rush. Christmas is my favorite holiday. Happiness and joy is all I see on Christmas Day. Rudolph and all of the reindeer are wait on top of the roof. I sleep on Christmas Eve for Christmas. Sadness...

www.mcheraldonline.com

The Ledger

WRITE ON!

“Who?” coming from somewhere near. While milk I began to pour. Don't let Santa steal Christmas, that jolly old Man. Gifts, filling the stockings hanging above. Jesus is God's gift he gave to all mankind, born in a. stable in Bethlehem, the Star was God's Great Sign,. Angels sang...
RELIGION
azpbs.org

How to create a Christmas acrostic poem this holiday season

Whether you are at home spending the holiday break with your child or need a fun activity to introduce in the classroom, here is a festive acrostic poem activity to get into the holiday spirit! Not sure what an acrostic poem is? Here are examples to spark inspiration. Encourage your...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

See Loretta Lynn’s ‘One of a Kind’ 1982 Christmas Card With Late Husband

Christmas is all about togetherness and love. As a result, the holiday can bring some absences into sharper focus than other days. Loretta Lynn lost her husband, Doo, back in 1996. Yesterday she shared their Christmas card from 1982. The card features the country icon and her husband in front of a backdrop of snow-dusted evergreens. They’re both wearing huge smiles and the love between them is evident.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pull off Ultimate Christmas Surprise for Their Kids

Ciara and Russell Wilson pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for their kids this year, and they took to Instagram to share it with their followers. On Christmas morning, the couple's children awoke to Santa and Mrs. Claus personally delivering them gifts. The holiday festivities were fully documented in a video clip that Ciara shared to social media, showing the joy and excitement in her children's faces when they saw The Kringles has come by to visit them.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DogTime

5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS]

If you have a dog who absolutely lives for the snow, you may be looking for ways to have fun with them outside during the winter season. There are plenty of activities to enjoy the winter weather, but if there's snow on the ground, it can be a chance for you and your dog to get creative with play time. The post 5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
mcheraldonline.com

A Bing Christmas

‘Twas just days before Christmas and this columnist thought, “Will I be able to write creatively for the big day or not?” He went to his keyboard with a slipper on each foot, glad to not have to go down a chimney with soot. Would he write about past December memories or the recent holiday play? Shall he consider Mary, Joseph and the baby in the hay? So, he asked the Lord to give him a plan; an idea that would be pleasing to each woman and man. Then up in his mind there finally came one thing. What if he focused on songs that were sung by Bing. He is the one named Crosby, for those who did not know. His songs can be found everywhere at Christmas, ho, ho, ho. So read on for the songs of him who dreamed that Christmas would be white; and think of the One who brings us goodness and light.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

