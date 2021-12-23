ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
-Ask the Williamsburgers-

By NATALIE GORSUCH
My mom Suzanne is always stuck getting my name when we exchange gifts for Christmas, saying “I’m the hardest person to buy for.”. This, however, inspired my question for the week – what is the best Christmas gift you’ve ever received?. Here is what a...

Ask the Williamsburgers

Being in a classroom of roughly 20 preschoolers during the Christmas season is a hard enough task. Now throw in teaching them a Christmas song/carol – that is a whole new ballgame. This year’s theme in our preschool classroom for Christmas has been the Nativity, and we have been busy learning all about why Christmas is so very special, and it’s not just for presents underneath the tree. We listen to Christmas music daily while we are on free play or completing a Christmas craft, and so that inspired my question for the week – what is your favorite Christmas song/carol?
SOCIETY
papermag.com

JoJo Is Engaged

​The singer announced that she said yes to ​Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
Society
Christmas
mcheraldonline.com

75 Years Ago

Thelma Leona (Edwards) Rhodes, 30, was shot and killed in her Huston Township home, authorities believed, by her husband, Herman Lykens Rhodes on December 20. Police theorized that he died by his own hand some six hours later after hours of “remorseful sobbing”. State Police and Dr. Daniel M. Replogle, Blair County Coroner, pieced together the story from interviews with the Rhodes’ children, who were in the home at the time of the shootings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mcheraldonline.com

A Bing Christmas

‘Twas just days before Christmas and this columnist thought, “Will I be able to write creatively for the big day or not?” He went to his keyboard with a slipper on each foot, glad to not have to go down a chimney with soot. Would he write about past December memories or the recent holiday play? Shall he consider Mary, Joseph and the baby in the hay? So, he asked the Lord to give him a plan; an idea that would be pleasing to each woman and man. Then up in his mind there finally came one thing. What if he focused on songs that were sung by Bing. He is the one named Crosby, for those who did not know. His songs can be found everywhere at Christmas, ho, ho, ho. So read on for the songs of him who dreamed that Christmas would be white; and think of the One who brings us goodness and light.
RELIGION
mcheraldonline.com

Thought for the Week

Let’s look again at the Luke passage. Remember this is a parable. Jesus is attempting to teach people God loves them with a desperate love that willingly forgives and wants His children to be like Him. But, I believe we can ask the Holy Spirit to teach us other things by examining this parable. 1. Do you think the younger son learned to accept being a son who had no wealth but could still be satisfied to know he had the intense love of his father? 2. Do you think the older son came to understand his father was right to demonstrate love and forgiveness for his younger brother? 3. Do you think the older brother came to understand his father’s love for him was not based in obeying his father’s commands but based on just being his father’s son? 4. Do you think that even though they were likely radically different in many ways, the brothers came to love, accept, and support each other? Do you think I can learn those lessons? Do you think you can learn those lessons? Now let’s go to the Galatians passage. Do you recognize that if you have received God’s gift of the Savior God sent to redeem all of us who have broken His Laws you are an heir to the riches of God in Christ Jesus? God sent His Spirit to enter our hearts and help us learn the lessons we are to learn in this world. Had God The Son, The second Person of the Trinity, entered this world as He was eternally, we likely would have missed, not only the beautiful Christmas Story, but also the understanding that He was fully human like us, tempted like we are (But without sinning as we do), and because of this He can intercede at the Throne of Grace, pleading for God to aid us in this world. Of course there are many things I wish were recorded of His life between the Story of His birth and His baptism, anointing and empowering of the Holy Spirit. Of course there is that short story of His appearance in the Temple at age twelve. Rejoice to read verse seven: “Because of this, you are no more a slave but a son and since you are a son, you are an heir of God through Jesus Christ.” I want to focus for a moment on verse two: “We are under teachers and authorities until the time appointed by the Father.” That most certainly can remind us that God has a Plan. Only He knows when things are to happen: That includes the time for our death, for the rapture of the Church, for the Return of Christ, and for a lot of other things. God also has the answers to all our questions. I am glad when He chooses to reveal some things. There are a lot of unknowns. This is a natural world and there are natural elements in it. Satan and his evil minions are working. We know they have limitations but sometimes it seems those limitations are pretty expansive. God is still in control but we know He allows things that we cannot understand. Job is our primary example of that. We claim and cling to Romans 8:28, “And we know that God is working all things for the good of those who love Him and are called according to His purposes.” There are times I truly feel like an infant so far as what I know is concerned. But I also know that I am an infant in the care of a loving Heavenly Father. He sent His Son to be born of a young, humble, peasant, virgin engaged to a righteous, working man. That worked out well for us.
RELIGION
KTLA

Queen Elizabeth recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by the ongoing pandemic. Saying she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh missing,” the monarch […]
CELEBRITIES
greenpointstar.com

Center opens in renovated Williamsburg Opera House

The “Spirit of Christmas Concert” was held last week in the refurbished 600-seat Emmaus Center is the historic Williamsburg Opera House, which was built in 1897. It was the first event held in the refurbished opera house, which was neglected for decades. It is situated on top of and adjacent to the also-refurbished Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Berry Street.
PERFORMING ARTS
thehinsdalean.com

Ask an expert

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day worship services are back in person for 2021 after many went virtual last year because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Hinsdale faith communities offer a range of opportunities, activities and times for fellowship, from family-friendly gatherings to candlelight services for people who want to step outside just as the clock strikes Christmas.
HINSDALE, IL
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE
bravotv.com

Marlo Hampton's Family Holiday Photo Is Filled with "So Much [Love]"

Marlo Hampton is feeling nothing but love and holiday cheer when it comes to her family. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has documented plenty of special moments with her loved ones, and she recently took to Instagram to share the most festive holiday photo, which included the proud aunt's nephews, Michael and William.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Duchess of Cornwall reveals what she bought grandchildren for Christmas

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed what she bought her grandchildren for Christmas this year.In a new interview for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Camilla, who has five grandchildren, revealed she purchased all of her grandchildren books.“I have a granddaughter that’s very into Philip Pullman and she’s been through His Dark Materials so I think I got her La Belle Sauvage and the twin boys, one I got Dracula and the other I put onto Lord of the Rings…so those are the children’s books,” she said.Camilla has five grandchildren from her two children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles.However, she...
CELEBRITIES

