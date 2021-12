The Chesapeake Bay Trust (the Trust), in partnership with the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance (COA), has announced the approval of 13 grants in Maryland and Virginia for the Chesapeake Oyster Innovation Awards, a program supported by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF). This partnership is awarding $127,185 while leveraging an additional $90,000 in the match, for a total of $217,185 towards accelerating oyster restoration efforts. The purpose of this award program is to increase knowledge within key audiences of the value of oysters, oyster fisheries, and aquaculture efforts; advance technologies for increasing oyster population or aquaculture production, and advance oyster population monitoring techniques.

EDGEWATER, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO