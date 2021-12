MELBOURNE , FL / CLEVELAND, OH – Eve UAM, LLC, a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility solutions, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. Upon closing of the transaction, Zanite will change its name to Eve Holding, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “EVEX” and “EVEXW.” Embraer S.A., through its subsidiary Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., will remain a majority stockholder with an approximately 82% equity stake in Eve Holding following the closing of the business combination, including its investment in the PIPE.

