ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Cheerleaders Collect Hats For Homeless

By RICK BOSTON
mcheraldonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Varsity Cheerleaders braved the elements to collect hats...

www.mcheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Third-Grader Donates Wool Hats, Socks to Homeless

While most kids her age are wrapped up in the excitement of the Christmas holidays, young Evelyn Yoder is looking for ways to help the homeless in the Lehigh Valley keep warm during the winter. The 8-year-old from Saucon Valley is donating wool socks, gloves and caps to them during this season of giving.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sonomasun.com

Serving the homeless

Sonoma Overnight Support served its 50,000th meal of 2021 in early December – nearly three times the annual number only three years ago. The increase speaks to the growing number of homeless and food insecure in Sonoma Valley, and is a testament to the hard-working staff and volunteers that prepare and serve the weekday meals at Springs Community Hall.
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleaders#Parade#Christmas#Homeless Shelters
Wrcbtv.com

True Vine Temple collecting winter weather gear for homeless

A new church in Chattanooga is trying to give people with nowhere else to go the gift of warmth this holiday season. True Vine Temple, so new to the Scenic City they don't even have a physical home yet, is collecting donations of winter weather gear this holiday. They'll be...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Columbia Missourian

Smithton Middle collects hundreds of items for homeless day center in Columbia

Smithton Middle School students spent last week collecting donations for Turning Point, a day center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church for homeless people in Columbia. Moved by the desire to help others, the classes also had one of the most compelling middle school motivations out there: The winning classes...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cheektowaga hat and glove drive collects more than 100 items

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — ​If you donated to the Town of Cheektowaga's Hat and Glove Drive, you're giving the gift of warmth to many kids in need. In all, more than 100 hats and gloves were presented to officials at the Aaron Kenefick Cheektowaga Boys and Girls Club Thursday.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
The Independent

Women more likely to be affected by homelessness, charity says

Women are more likely to be affected by homelessness than men, Shelter has said.A report by the charity, named “Fobbed off”, found that 60% of homeless adults in temporary accommodation are women, despite them making up 51% of the general population.In the last 10 years, the number of homeless women in temporary accommodation has nearly doubled.Shelter said in 2011, 40,030 women were living in temporary accommodation, but that has risen by 88% to 75,410 in 2021.Polling carried out by YouGov and commissioned by the charity found that women are 36% more likely than men to be in arrears or struggling...
HOMELESS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
skiddle.com

Santa Hat Party

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) You can leave your [Santa] Hat on...get that festive feeling with a Christmas SKINT special!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Chicago

Surge In COVID Cases, Omicron Variant Does Not Stop Chicago Charities On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — The surge of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois have interrupted holiday plans for so many people, but it did not stop charities and churches from giving back to those less fortunate. Another spike in COVID cases has changed the ways charities would give back to the homeless. Sixty volunteers and church members, masked and gloved up, loaded up meals and toys Christmas morning in the basement of St. Sabina Church. One of those volunteers was Natasha McClenden, who lost her brother and father to COVID-19 and tested positive for COVID herself. “I just want people to know...
CHICAGO, IL
bluemountaineagle.com

Hats on parade

Kindergartners from Humbolt Elementary School brightened the spirits of staff members and residents at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with a holiday hat parade. In a Christmas tradition that dates back a number of years, the kids donned a variety of festive headgear for...
JOHN DAY, OR
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salem News Online

Red Hat Christmas party

The Valley Girl Red Hat Group recently held its Christmas Party at Coaches in Salem. The group is open to women who love to do crafts, cooking classes and go on wonderful outings and make new friends. For information about the group contact Queen Mum Debbie May at 330-385-4422. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy