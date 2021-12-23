Cheerleaders Collect Hats For Homeless

Women are more likely to be affected by homelessness than men, Shelter has said.A report by the charity, named “Fobbed off”, found that 60% of homeless adults in temporary accommodation are women, despite them making up 51% of the general population.In the last 10 years, the number of homeless women in temporary accommodation has nearly doubled.Shelter said in 2011, 40,030 women were living in temporary accommodation, but that has risen by 88% to 75,410 in 2021.Polling carried out by YouGov and commissioned by the charity found that women are 36% more likely than men to be in arrears or struggling...
