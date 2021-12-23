ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

75 Years Ago

By RICK BOSTON
 5 days ago

Thelma Leona (Edwards) Rhodes, 30, was shot and killed in her Huston Township home, authorities believed, by her husband, Herman Lykens Rhodes on December 20. Police theorized that he died by his own hand some...

Metro News

Guard firefighter died a year ago

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. — Monday marked a year since the fire death of Air National Guard firefighter Logan Young. Young, 30, a senior airman with the Martinsburg-based 167th Airlift Wing, died when he was helping battle a barn fire in a rural area of Berkeley County. A beam collapsed striking him and another firemen. The second victim survived.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WNCT

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
Person
James Baker
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox9.com

Kim Potter's reaction as guilty verdict is read in court

As her lawyers consoled her, former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter doesn't appear to show much emotion as she hears Judge Chu reading the guilty verdict. Potter was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Boston

Twin Brothers Reportedly Killed In Mattapoisett Christmas Eve Crash

MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — A Christmas Eve crash left twin brothers from Rhode Island dead, according to a report. The Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a report of a single-car crash just after 11 a.m. Friday. They say a 2012 Honda Accord left the roadway on Route 195 west in Mattapoisett and hit the median, striking trees. The two people inside the car, 33-year-old men from Pawtucket, were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. A spokeswoman for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office told The Boston Globe that the victims were twin brothers Alberto and Ruddy Morales. Two left lanes of Route 195 west were closed for two hours while the crash was cleaned up and investigators conducted a crash reconstruction. The cause is still under investigation.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#State Police#Blair County Coroner
willmarradio.com

Blaine couple robbed in their home, shot

(Blaine, MN) -- A Blaine couple are injured after a fleeing thief shot them. The incident happened last night at a home on the 18-hundred block of Jackson Street. Police say the homeowners had returned to their home after being gone for an hour and surprised a burglar running out. The burglar fired a single shot, hitting each homeowner in the leg. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Involved In Wisconsin Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-girl from Brooklyn Park who was involved in a car crash in Wisconsin Thursday. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they took a missing person report on Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, around 6:20 a.m. on Monday. Police say Chatman was last seen at her home Sunday around 11 p.m. and left a note saying she was leaving, but would return. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police) Brooklyn Park investigators determined Thursday that around 4 a.m. on Monday, Chatman was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin. Investigators say Chatman was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was driven by Jorj Michael Austin, 32, of Detroit, Michigan. Chatman was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, a black coat with pink fur and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sentinelcolorado.com

Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Aurora park sentenced to life

AURORA | A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him, according to Arapahoe County court records, KUSA-TV reported. Jurors deliberated...
AURORA, CO
foxla.com

Sheriff: Southern California man tortures, kills his 24-year-old girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly torturing and killing his girlfriend in Thousand Oaks on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Saul Nava was arrested on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture in the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released. In the state of California, the felony of mayhem alleges that the suspect "unlawfully and maliciously" disfigures or disables a victim’s body.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into a massive fire at a Lake Minnetonka mansion overnight. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They did not find anyone else inside the home. A dog might still be missing. In total, it took crews about four hours to put out the flames. The scene was cleared early Tuesday morning. According to public record, this is a $3.4 million dollar lakefront home. It sits in a neighborhood directly next door to the Lafayette Club. No neighboring homes were damaged.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNETONKA, MN
The Baltimore Sun

Man shot by Baltimore Police on Christmas Day charged with attempted murder

A 59-year-old man shot by police on Christmas Day is being charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly firing on officers, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were called to the home of Barron Coe, in the 4100 block of Crawford Ave., at about 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of a family disturbance, police spokeswoman Amanda Krotki said. While speaking with ...
BALTIMORE, MD

