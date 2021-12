With winter storm warnings offering a heads up, most people recognize the need to prepare vehicles for winter travel conditions. Sometimes lesser thought of preparation is the need to prepare for power outages when staying home during winter storms. Uintah County Emergency Management reminds the public that the winter storms in this week’s forecast can result in power outages. In the event of a power outage, they offer the following tips: Be careful with heat sources such as candles and space heaters that can be a fire risk. Stay warm by bundling up and keeping doors closed with towels covering any cracks where cold air can get in. Practice portable generator safety by keeping it at least 20 feet away from doors, windows, and garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Finally, check on your neighbors once your family is safe.

