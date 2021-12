Stopping short of a lockdown or the addition of curfews as some other European countries have imposed recently, France is introducing new measures to combat the spread of the Omicron variant. Chief among them affecting the entertainment industry is that consuming food and drink in cinemas will be banned beginning Monday, January 3, for a period of three weeks. France recorded 100K new Covid cases on December 25. While there were no new capacity restrictions added for cinemas, public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors. Concerts where attendees stand also are kiboshed for three weeks; in bars and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO