Basketball

Early Season Slump for Lady Dragons

By BRADY ALBRIGHT
mcheraldonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Dragons faced the Westmont Lady Hilltoppers on Wednesday this week and faced the Bishop McCourt Lady Crushers on Friday; both games resulted in losses for Central: 60-52 and 79-43. In the Lady Dragon's game against the Lady Hilltoppers, Kat Longenecker led Central...

www.mcheraldonline.com

