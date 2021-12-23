ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Bing Christmas

By PASTOR LEE SEESE
 5 days ago

‘Twas just days before Christmas and this columnist thought, “Will I be able to write creatively for the big day or not?” He went to his keyboard with a slipper on each foot, glad to not have to go down a chimney with soot. Would he write about past December memories...

Thought for the Week

Let’s look again at the Luke passage. Remember this is a parable. Jesus is attempting to teach people God loves them with a desperate love that willingly forgives and wants His children to be like Him. But, I believe we can ask the Holy Spirit to teach us other things by examining this parable. 1. Do you think the younger son learned to accept being a son who had no wealth but could still be satisfied to know he had the intense love of his father? 2. Do you think the older son came to understand his father was right to demonstrate love and forgiveness for his younger brother? 3. Do you think the older brother came to understand his father’s love for him was not based in obeying his father’s commands but based on just being his father’s son? 4. Do you think that even though they were likely radically different in many ways, the brothers came to love, accept, and support each other? Do you think I can learn those lessons? Do you think you can learn those lessons? Now let’s go to the Galatians passage. Do you recognize that if you have received God’s gift of the Savior God sent to redeem all of us who have broken His Laws you are an heir to the riches of God in Christ Jesus? God sent His Spirit to enter our hearts and help us learn the lessons we are to learn in this world. Had God The Son, The second Person of the Trinity, entered this world as He was eternally, we likely would have missed, not only the beautiful Christmas Story, but also the understanding that He was fully human like us, tempted like we are (But without sinning as we do), and because of this He can intercede at the Throne of Grace, pleading for God to aid us in this world. Of course there are many things I wish were recorded of His life between the Story of His birth and His baptism, anointing and empowering of the Holy Spirit. Of course there is that short story of His appearance in the Temple at age twelve. Rejoice to read verse seven: “Because of this, you are no more a slave but a son and since you are a son, you are an heir of God through Jesus Christ.” I want to focus for a moment on verse two: “We are under teachers and authorities until the time appointed by the Father.” That most certainly can remind us that God has a Plan. Only He knows when things are to happen: That includes the time for our death, for the rapture of the Church, for the Return of Christ, and for a lot of other things. God also has the answers to all our questions. I am glad when He chooses to reveal some things. There are a lot of unknowns. This is a natural world and there are natural elements in it. Satan and his evil minions are working. We know they have limitations but sometimes it seems those limitations are pretty expansive. God is still in control but we know He allows things that we cannot understand. Job is our primary example of that. We claim and cling to Romans 8:28, “And we know that God is working all things for the good of those who love Him and are called according to His purposes.” There are times I truly feel like an infant so far as what I know is concerned. But I also know that I am an infant in the care of a loving Heavenly Father. He sent His Son to be born of a young, humble, peasant, virgin engaged to a righteous, working man. That worked out well for us.
openculture.com

Watch Bing Crosby’s Final Christmas Special, Featuring a Famous Duet with Bowie, and Bowie Introducing His New Song, “Heroes” (1977)

Bing Crosby died in October of 1977, but that didn’t stop him from appearing in living rooms all over America for Christmas. He’d already completed the shoot for his final CBS television special Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas, along with such collaborators as Ron Moody, Stanley Baxter, the Trinity Boys Choir, Twiggy, and a young fellow by the name of David Bowie. Of course, Bowie had long since achieved his own dream of fame, at least to the younger generation; it was viewers who’d grown up listening to Crosby who needed an introduction. And they received a memorable one indeed, in the form of the Bowie-Crosby duet “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” previously featured here on Open Culture.
State
Hawaii State
The Desert Sun

History: Bing Crosby and Christmas are inseparable from the desert

The presenter for best original song at the 15th annual Academy Awards ceremony held at the Cocoanut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles honoring the films of 1942 was composer Irving Berlin. Berlin opened the envelope to find the winner was none other than he, himself, for the song, "White Christmas." Berlin told the audience, "I'm glad to present the award. I've known him for a long time." ...
Stereogum

Mac DeMarco – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (Bing Crosby Cover)

Mac DeMarco has been covering a different Christmas song every December for years now. Last year it was “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Before that it was “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” in 2019 and “The Christmas Song” in 2018 and “Wonderful Christmastime” in 2017.
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Phil Lord
Person
Jesus Christ
Popculture

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pull off Ultimate Christmas Surprise for Their Kids

Ciara and Russell Wilson pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for their kids this year, and they took to Instagram to share it with their followers. On Christmas morning, the couple's children awoke to Santa and Mrs. Claus personally delivering them gifts. The holiday festivities were fully documented in a video clip that Ciara shared to social media, showing the joy and excitement in her children's faces when they saw The Kringles has come by to visit them.
ourcommunitynow.com

In Memoriam: A Look Back At Bing Crosby's Career

Bing Crosby influenced both the music and film industry with his incredible voice and charm. He was labeled as the "most admired man alive" in 1948 according to American polls and maintained this description of him throughout his entire career.
#White Christmas#Christmas Song#Twas
bravotv.com

Teresa & Louie's First Christmas Eve in Their New House Included the Most Lavish Meal

Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette.
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
Community Policy