ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thought for the Week

By Pastor Earl Herr
mcheraldonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s look again at the Luke passage. Remember this is a parable. Jesus is attempting to teach people God loves them with a desperate love that willingly forgives and wants His children to be like Him. But, I believe we can ask the Holy Spirit to teach us other things by...

www.mcheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
The Independent

World ignoring ‘immense tragedies’, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galatians#Trinity
phelpscountyfocus.com

Stay thoughtful this holiday season

It is that time of year again. The festivities, the twinkling lights, the parties, the family gatherings…it’s a busy time. For many it is joyful, for others it’s not. Obviously, turkeys and pigs do not look forward to the finish of the year for them with the same relish that the stuffed eaters might. For others, it’s the time of year when both budgets and diets struggle. But there is another group of people who find this time to be quite painful.
FESTIVAL
Oxford Eagle

Thoughts on the rapidly approaching holiday

Tomorrow is the 4th Sunday of Advent and the last purple candle will be lit on St. John’s Advent Wreath, the “Angel’s Candle,” symbolizing peace and the angels’ message of, “Peace on Earth, Good Will toward All.”. Then, next Friday’s Christmas Eve Mass, the...
OXFORD, MS
mcheraldonline.com

A Bing Christmas

‘Twas just days before Christmas and this columnist thought, “Will I be able to write creatively for the big day or not?” He went to his keyboard with a slipper on each foot, glad to not have to go down a chimney with soot. Would he write about past December memories or the recent holiday play? Shall he consider Mary, Joseph and the baby in the hay? So, he asked the Lord to give him a plan; an idea that would be pleasing to each woman and man. Then up in his mind there finally came one thing. What if he focused on songs that were sung by Bing. He is the one named Crosby, for those who did not know. His songs can be found everywhere at Christmas, ho, ho, ho. So read on for the songs of him who dreamed that Christmas would be white; and think of the One who brings us goodness and light.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Advocate

New Year thoughts for Christians

The New Year is rapidly approaching. I do not know about you, but to me, it seemed like 2021 went by in the wink of an eye. It seems like only a month ago, we were celebrating the passing of 2020. A wise man told me years ago, “The days...
RELIGION
The Eagle Times

Bramblings: Christmas thoughts

Christmas trees are gracing many homes with lights twinkling and blinking and garland wrapping around evergreens. These trees may be natural or plastic, but no matter. They represent a time of promise. Wreaths with pretty bows and decorations are on many front doors, too, representing a circle of life and...
LIFESTYLE
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What do we do when christians mess up?

Editor’s Editor: This is an opinion column.  By Michael Brooks Interestingly, three stories appeared in the same week about Christian leaders who messed up. One is a coach who behaved hypocritically. Another is a televangelist living in a $7 million mansion who pays no property tax. He said God told him to “Minister this house […]
ALABASTER, AL
WREG

Pope’s 3 key words for a marriage: ‘Please, thanks, sorry’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis sought Sunday to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.” Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy