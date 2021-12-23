AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin to open in the Chic Brickell area of Miami

In my 20s when we came down to Disneyland from San Francisco, we would stay directly across the street at the least expensive motel and go to the park (no Disney California in those days) for rope drop (when it was an actual rope) and not return to that room until the park closed. Now we're older and wiser… and we just plain tire easily. We know so many people that come down to the parks and spend three or four days to enjoy the Disneyland Resort so the hotel experience has changed. We can't think of a better place to stay than the JW Marriott for comfort, cuisine and park proximity.

