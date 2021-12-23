ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Elementary Students Write to Santa to Get More than Christmas Presents

By ANNA BAUGHMAN
 5 days ago

Shown are second grade students from Mrs. McCall's room who...

peakofohio.com

Hundreds of Books Delivered by “Santa” to Benjamin Logan Elementary Students

Benjamin Logan Schools Superintendent John Scheu delivered hundreds of books yesterday to Benjamin Logan Elementary School students, along with his central office elves. For the second year in a row, Scheu dressed as Santa to put smiles on many faces while spreading holiday joy and cheer among the students and staff.
clarksvillenow.com

Santa visits Sango Elementary

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Santa Claus recently visited children at Sango Elementary School for their Cookies with Santa event. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Santa read to children as part of the school’s Family Reading Night. Students were able to give Santa their wish list, take photos, and listen to...
wach.com

Santa Claus brings joy to deaf students with surprise at Richland One elementary school

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A signing Santa Claus brought holiday cheer to Brennan Elementary school where he visited deaf and hard-of-hearing students. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Hey Santa': Boy reacts excitedly as he views Santa from hospital window. Santa signed holiday songs, of course, gave out presents,...
Daily Advocate

FM Elementary hosts cookies — and much more — with Santa

PITSBURG — “Cookies with Santa” was held on Dec. 9 at Franklin Monroe Elementary School. The event welcomed Franklin Monroe students, families, and community members and included so much more than cookies. All K – 12 were invited as well as the teachers in the district. Teachers were encouraged to bring their own children to participate in the magical night. Chick-fil-a sandwiches were pre-ordered for family dinners, with sales around 300.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Than 600 Families Get Early Christmas Help

More than 600 families in need received an early Christmas gift thanks to Catholic Charities. The faith-based, social services agency distributed 4,469 Christmas gifts during their annual Christmas Gift Distribution on Dec. 11. It’s a program that selects presents from the client’s personal wish list and packs them for each...
wdhn.com

Carver student gets a surprise Christmas present

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kadynce Caldwell went to school thinking it would be a normal day but her bonus dad had other plans. Dontrevius Thomas is Private First Class in the U.S. Army and has been stationed away from his home for a whole year. Thomas came home Wednesday without Kadynce knowing and during her 5th-grade class Christmas Party on Thursday, she got a present she said she will never forget.
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Galliano Elementary School students get special treat before Christmas

Galliano Elementary School students got a special surprise today when BASS D.M. Specialty Contractors donated 3 truck loads and trailers full of toys for the school's students. The company donated bikes, scooters and toys for the kids. Galliano Elementary School said it would like to thank BASS for the generous...
GALLIANO, LA

