Elementary Students Write to Santa to Get More than Christmas Presents

Poor Mrs. Santa Claus. It's not easy playing second fiddle to the most famous man in the world. "You can go in a huge Christmas store, and there will be rooms and rooms of collectible Santas but not one Mrs. Santa," said Gwen Redding. Not so at the home of...
Benjamin Logan Schools Superintendent John Scheu delivered hundreds of books yesterday to Benjamin Logan Elementary School students, along with his central office elves. For the second year in a row, Scheu dressed as Santa to put smiles on many faces while spreading holiday joy and cheer among the students and staff.
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Santa Claus recently visited children at Sango Elementary School for their Cookies with Santa event. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Santa read to children as part of the school’s Family Reading Night. Students were able to give Santa their wish list, take photos, and listen to...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the last 30 years, the not-for-profit Stockings with Care has helped children of families in need get something special for Christmas, and this year, they’re getting extra help from some very enthusiastic elves. Santa’s workshop is in full swing at Robert F. Wagner...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A signing Santa Claus brought holiday cheer to Brennan Elementary school where he visited deaf and hard-of-hearing students. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Hey Santa': Boy reacts excitedly as he views Santa from hospital window. Santa signed holiday songs, of course, gave out presents,...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Many kids send letters to Santa every year, but one little girl didn’t have toys or clothes on her list. She asked for something Santa can’t put under the tree. What 9-year-old Zoey Belanger wished for is something for all of us. “I don’t...
PITSBURG — “Cookies with Santa” was held on Dec. 9 at Franklin Monroe Elementary School. The event welcomed Franklin Monroe students, families, and community members and included so much more than cookies. All K – 12 were invited as well as the teachers in the district. Teachers were encouraged to bring their own children to participate in the magical night. Chick-fil-a sandwiches were pre-ordered for family dinners, with sales around 300.
The Ledger passed on 33 letters to Santa from students in Mrs. Gasseling and Mrs. Benzel’s 1st Grade Classes at Hemingford Public Schools. Here’s a look at what the kids are asking for this year!. --- Dear Santa,. How are the elves doing at the North Pole?. Please...
MENOMONIE Wis. (WEAU) - Santa Claus was very busy this year delivering presents to kids around the world, including the Chippewa Valley. In Dunn County, Santa handed out presents to children himself and he did it in style. On Christmas day, Santa made a stop at the Menomonie Police Department...
More than 600 families in need received an early Christmas gift thanks to Catholic Charities. The faith-based, social services agency distributed 4,469 Christmas gifts during their annual Christmas Gift Distribution on Dec. 11. It’s a program that selects presents from the client’s personal wish list and packs them for each...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The temperature is hovering near zero but that doesn’t quell the excitement of a group of kindergarteners and first graders rushing out the door of Inlet View Elementary School to see who’s waiting outside. As promised, Albert Whitehead is there with Star, his pet reindeer.
A MUM-of-four faced being kicked onto the street with her kids at Christmas. Amber Smith fell on such tough times she couldn’t afford the rent for her Horsham home in West Sussex after breaking up with her partner. As she waited for her first Universal Credit payment last Christmas...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kadynce Caldwell went to school thinking it would be a normal day but her bonus dad had other plans. Dontrevius Thomas is Private First Class in the U.S. Army and has been stationed away from his home for a whole year. Thomas came home Wednesday without Kadynce knowing and during her 5th-grade class Christmas Party on Thursday, she got a present she said she will never forget.
Galliano Elementary School students got a special surprise today when BASS D.M. Specialty Contractors donated 3 truck loads and trailers full of toys for the school's students. The company donated bikes, scooters and toys for the kids. Galliano Elementary School said it would like to thank BASS for the generous...
