Elementary Students Write to Santa to Get More than Christmas Presents

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kadynce Caldwell went to school thinking it would be a normal day but her bonus dad had other plans. Dontrevius Thomas is Private First Class in the U.S. Army and has been stationed away from his home for a whole year. Thomas came home Wednesday without Kadynce knowing and during her 5th-grade class Christmas Party on Thursday, she got a present she said she will never forget.

11 DAYS AGO