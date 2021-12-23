ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Newcomers to the Cove: Harvest Time

By JOSEPH WALK
 5 days ago

Corn. Sweet corn! How Nancy and I love to eat corn on the cob grown here in the Cove! From July until early October, we enjoy delicious kernels of sweet goodness. We buy from several local establishments, trying to determine which we like best – yellow, white, or...

Riverside Press Enterprise

Why cover crops are good for winter gardening

Winter is officially here and those summer vegetable gardens are now a (hopefully) fond memory. What should you do with all that empty garden space?. Of course, there’s always winter vegetables such as salad greens, kale, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, and other cooking greens. Peas and fava beans are big favorites at our house as well. The shorter days of winter bring fewer hours of full sun, so winter gardens tend to grow less vigorously. Another problem we’ve encountered is excessive shade from our house cast over the garden space due to the sun being lower in the sky.
GARDENING
ABQJournal

Los Sembradores train new crop of NM farmers

Each year, apprentice farmers learn how to transform a Taos County plot into blooming fields of spinach, garlic, pumpkins, corn, chile and peas. The New Mexico Acequia Association is now seeking applicants for the nine-month farmer training program, called Los Sembradores, which means “the growers.”. Starting in February, four...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Eco-friendly farmer hails wrapping fields in cover crop ‘blankets’ over winter

An eco-friendly Irish farmer who was recognised with a new sustainability award says he is reaping the environmental benefits of wrapping his fields in colourful “blankets” every winter.Eugene Ryan, 49, from Portlaoise is the third generation of his family to make barley used to brew Guinness He is one of a group of tillage farmers in Ireland who have adopted the use of cover crops in fields that would have previously laid bare during the winter months after the cash crops have been harvested for the year.The practice has been credited with reducing the farmers’ carbon footprint while improving...
AGRICULTURE
sjnewsonline.com

Cotton harvest successful

THE 2021 COTTON HARVEST in southcentral Kansas has essentially been over for some time now, but employees at the Next GINeration Cotton Gin near Cullinson continue to field some commonly asked questions about why are many bales are still in the field and not at the gin. The gin is responsible for the cotton as soon as it arrives and until warehouses take responsibility. This means that the gin, rather than the producer, is responsible for any fire loss.
AGRICULTURE
John Deere
Fredericksburg Standard

Learning to harvest

Texas Tech University at the Fredericksburg Hill Country University Center is introducing a new, one-time-only course for the spring 2022 semester. The Small Farming Practicum course, which runs from Feb. 14 to May 27, 2022, pilots the university’s developing Small Farming Certificate Program. The preliminary course focuses on hands-on...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Cravens Farm

BUFFALO, Ill. (WCIA) — Their ancestors came from England, but fought against the British in the War of 1812. As a reward, President Martin Van Buren gave them some land in central Illinois. Cousins John Hawkins and Jim Cravens both live near Buffalo in eastern Sangamon County and operate their family’s sprawling farm with the […]
BUFFALO, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Harvest Weather

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Winter officially begins tomorrow, ending the longest fall that many farmers have ever experienced. One farmer recently said it was the longest harvest season he had ever had, and Nutrien’s chief atmospheric scientist Eric Snodgrass, agrees. “We thought we would get into the fields in October, but by mid-October, the jet […]
ENVIRONMENT
kiwaradio.com

Golden Harvest reflects on 2021 harvest results

IARN — Golden Harvest officials says their corn and soybean products outperformed competitors in many Midwestern fields in 2021. The 2021 growing season brought extreme weather challenges for many across the Corn Belt. There was severe drought in the West and heavy rains in the East. Dave Young, Golden Harvest head of marketing, explains the results from the 2021 corn harvest.
AGRICULTURE
yankodesign.com

This architecture-inspired vegetable cultivator was designed for city dwellers to farm at home!

Vegetment is a sustainable vegetable cultivator for city dwellers to have the means to all the perks of farming without the mess and bulk. Adapting to tiny living spaces like compact city apartments means finding small-scale alternatives to our favorite large-scale pastimes. The ways we cook, clean, and store home goods inevitably change to fit comfortably within the small floor plan of efficiency studios and micro-apartments.
AGRICULTURE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5414 Harvest Fish Place

MLS
pdjnews.com

Harvest Potatoes

32 oz. frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed 1 can cream of chicken soup 8 oz. sour cream 8 oz American cheese, shredded ½ cup margarine, melted 1½ tsp. salt 1 medium onion, diced Topping: 2 cups corn flakes, crushed ¼ cup margarine, melted ¼ cup margarine, melted Combine all ingredients in a greased 13”x9” Pyrex Combine all ingredients in a greased 13”x9” Pyrex baking dish. Top with…
RECIPES
californiaagnet.com

Will Complacency Cost CA Walnut Farmers a Critical Tool?

California walnut farmers should add one more item on your list of things to do before the end of the year – vote in the referendum to determine if the California Walnut Board should be continued. Ballots are due December 31 and growers who produced walnuts in California from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nwillinoisnews.com

McCombie encourages farmers to enroll in Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program

State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Springfield) is encouraging farmers to use the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program. The Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program is available to farmers who planted cover crops in fall 2021 in order to preserve the soil in preparation for an insurable crop to be grown in 2022, according to a press release on McCombie's official website.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
marketplace.org

New lender aims to boost access to credit for Native farmers, ranchers

For decades, Indigenous farmers and ranchers argued that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s loan programs discriminated against them. ​In 1999, they filed a class-action lawsuit, and after nearly 20 years of legal wrangling, they reached a settlement that established the Native American Agriculture Fund. Now, that group is setting...
AGRICULTURE
fox13news.com

Growing tomato plants

David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics explains what to do when your tomato plants are growing ‘out of control.’ Part of that process includes trellising.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Courier

Feed the birds with DIY feeders

Creating simple, homemade bird feeders is a great way to support feathered friends during the cold winter months when food sources are scarce. It also allows us to be creative, resourceful, and engage with nature while stuck indoors. Make your backyard more wildlife-friendly by making a few of these natural, DIY bird feeders. Citrus Feeder ...
ANIMALS

