Grand Velas Riviera Maya completes renovation of Ambassador Suites for multi-function vacations

Raffles Hotels & Resorts, part of the world-leading Accor group, together with Trinity Stuart Development LLC, a partnership of The Noannet Group, Saunders Hotel Group and Cain International, announce the appointment of Oliver Dudler as General Manager of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences. Opening at the end of 2022, the highly anticipated Raffles Boston will be the brand’s flagship and first mixed-use property in North America - a significant milestone for Accor and the Raffles brand in the region. With nearly a decade of expertise managing iconic Raffles properties around the globe, Dudler will take the reins as General Manager of Raffles Boston, overseeing and executing the opening and operations for the U.S. flagship as well as delivering upon the legendary brand standards for which Raffles is celebrated.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO