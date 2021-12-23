ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Grand Velas Riviera Maya completes renovation of Ambassador Suites for multi-function vacations

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Creating new spaces for multi-function living, the renovation of the Ambassador Suites at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya will debut on December 20th. Designed by Ernesto...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
gcanews.com

Green Hills Hampton Inn Completes Renovations, Wins Award

Renovations at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Green Hills located at 2324 Crestmoor Road are complete, and the hotel reports that business is increasing after taking a hit from COVID. The project took almost a year-and-a-half to complete at a cost of approximately $3 million. “We pretty much gutted...
Hotel Online

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Reopens Following Extensive Renovation

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN — December 16, 2021 — The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is pleased to announce the reopening of the iconic resort today, on the date it celebrates its 16th anniversary of opening its doors in the Cayman Islands. The resort debuts beautifully reimagined interiors brought to life by Champalimaud Design, and alongside the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton brand’s Ladies and Gentlemen, is set to deliver a memorable guest experience rooted in thoughtful design, local artwork, and expanded amenities.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Montage Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Montage Big Sky

BIG SKY, MONTANA – Montage Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Montage Big Sky, a modern alpine retreat offering an elevated spirit of comfort and distinctive amenities that epitomize today’s sense of luxury, in an idyllic location for year-round adventures in Southwest Montana. The resort is located less than an hour from Yellowstone National Park and surrounded by vast wilderness. Montage Big Sky brings the first luxury resort to the destination, offering an unparalleled array of experiences for every season, including ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort, three world-class Blue Ribbon fly-fishing rivers, a private 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, a 10,000-square-foot Spa Montage, mountain-inspired dining and more.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacations#Caribbean Sea#Ambassador Suites#Grand Class Suites#Mexican#Artell
Lodging

Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands Completes Renovation

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey—The Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands has completed its renovations with a sleek, boutique-inspired new look. Centrally located in Northern New Jersey near the Metlife Stadium Sports Complex, the American Dream Mall, the Teterboro Airport, Manhattan, and other attractions, the hotel reopens in time for the holiday travel season.
Focus Daily News

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk Debuts New Themed Suites

Themed Suites at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk Enhance Guest Experiences. San Antonio, TX – Guests looking to stay at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, a luxury hotel located on San Antonio’s famous River Walk, now have more options when it comes to customizing their stay. The Grand Hyatt has introduced customized experiences for travelers with new themed suites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TravelDailyNews.com

AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin to open in the Chic Brickell area of Miami

MIAMI – The Robert Finvarb Companies of Miami, Florida and Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, North Carolina announced the opening of the uniquely designed, dual-branded 156-room AC Hotel by Marriott and 108-suite Element by Westin in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. The properties will share an outdoor rooftop pool, a well-equipped fitness center, 4,683 square-feet of versatile event space and a rooftop bar & lounge - Rosa Sky, which is managed by The Restaurant People and offers a lite food menu and an elevated cocktail program. Rosa Sky is scheduled to debut in Q1 2022.
LIFESTYLE
San Diego Business Journal

Sheraton San Diego Completes First Phase of $88M Renovation

a waterfront resort on the San Diego harbor, has completed the first phase of an $88 million renovation. This includes upgrading and refurbishing 97,000 square feet of meeting space, comprising two main ballrooms, a new outdoor pavilion, a lower-level ballroom/foyer and multiple breakout rooms in the hotel’s Marina Tower.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
TravelDailyNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts debuts stylish Wyndham Garden Oceanfront Hotel in Mirbat, Oman

LONDON, UK – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to cement its presence across the Middle East with the opening of the 237-room Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat hotel in Mirbat, Oman. The hotel marks Wyndham’s continued growth in the leisure segment, as well as the first in collaboration with Dhofar Tourism Company – one of the largest and most diversified developers of sustainable towns in Oman.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Oliver Dudler appointed General Manager of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences

Raffles Hotels & Resorts, part of the world-leading Accor group, together with Trinity Stuart Development LLC, a partnership of The Noannet Group, Saunders Hotel Group and Cain International, announce the appointment of Oliver Dudler as General Manager of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences. Opening at the end of 2022, the highly anticipated Raffles Boston will be the brand’s flagship and first mixed-use property in North America - a significant milestone for Accor and the Raffles brand in the region. With nearly a decade of expertise managing iconic Raffles properties around the globe, Dudler will take the reins as General Manager of Raffles Boston, overseeing and executing the opening and operations for the U.S. flagship as well as delivering upon the legendary brand standards for which Raffles is celebrated.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Cambria Hotels expands Golden State footprint with Calabasas opening

ROCKVILLE, MD. - Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues to expand in major markets across the country with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Calabasas. This marks Cambria's fifth franchised property in California, joining Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area, Cambria Hotel LAX, Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country and Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, which recently celebrated its grand opening.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Marriott Anchorage Downtown Completes Comprehensive Property Renovation

ANCHORAGE, AK – December 16, 2021 – Marriott Anchorage Downtown announces the completion of its top-to-bottom renovation that includes a total transformation of guest rooms, public spaces, dining outlets and function space. Associate and guest safety continues to remain paramount during the pandemic with current guidelines located here.
Smoky Mountain News

Flat Top Manor renovation complete

A $2.4 million rehabilitation is complete at the iconic Flat Top Manor, located at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock. The project, which included 14 months of exterior renovations, was funded by Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation donors and the National Park Service, restoring the 1901 colonial revival-style home to its former glory.
TravelDailyNews.com

Cycas Hospitality signs strategic partnership with Borealis Hotel Group

Two of Europe’s leading hotel companies, Borealis Hotel Group and Cycas Hospitality, have this week announced a strategic partnership to open and operate new, branded hotels across Europe. The first phase of the collaboration was revealed this week with the signing of a hotel management agreement for Cycas to...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. This stunning suite is beautifully arranged for maximum space and luxury whilst enjoying some of the finest ocean views in the Caribbean. Each comes with its own personal butler and comprises an enormous living room, wet bar, flat-screen TV and sitting area with French doors leading onto the oversized balcony where sun loungers, seating area and extraordinary views of the Caribbean Sea await. The expansive bedroom offers similar luxuries with a king-size four-poster bed, flat-screen TV and an open plan bathroom that boasts a sunken Roman-style whirlpool, walk-in shower, his and her sinks and a separate make up parlor.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy