Sorry, Summit County businesses. You’ll be paying for the short-term rental fee increases. The Summit Board of County Commissioners is proposing a nearly 600% increase in short-term rental renewal fees. Many short-term rental owners will simply opt to recoup that money by not spending it in the community. That means less dinners out, less tipping service staff, less bar tabs, less shopping at stores and less giving to charity. With 4,800 licensed short-term rentals about to feel the pinch, that’s about $1.9 million in revenue moving from your pockets to the board. Like it or not, local businesses foot the bill.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO