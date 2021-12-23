Buenos Aires travel guide: Best things to do

Creating new spaces for multi-function living, the renovation of the Ambassador Suites at Grand Velas Riviera Maya is now complete. Designed by Ernesto Vela Architects, the total project that includes 195 Ambassador Suites and 90 Grand Class Suites cost over $4,000,000 USD. Specialized spaces for working, lounging, and sleeping were revamped within the 1,200 sq. ft. Ambassador Suites and 1,300 sq. ft. Grand Class Suites to maximize the size and unobstructed ocean views. A contemporary Mexican design features a neutral palate and Mexican art complemented by azure Caribbean Sea views and pops of color and metals. Mexican brands used throughout the new suites include Marbol, Ari Muebles, Diferenzza, Lulu Arce, Feizy México, Artell, Alex Foster and Velhmat. Andreu World and Kravet were also used in the suite renovations.
