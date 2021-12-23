ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Buenos Aires travel guide: Best things to do

TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you can see, there’s no shortage of things to do and see in Buenos Aires. It’s a city full of cultural delights, and the color and vibrancy you’ll see as you explore the city will have you planning your next trip before your first is even...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Best Luxury Things To Do in Dubai

Dubai is a city famed for its larger-than-life hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, premium shopping options and the most extraordinary leisure activities. In fact, the place boasts of everything to excite both well to do and those who wish to add some ultra luxe experiences to their Arabian holiday. But, if you don’t know where or how to splurge in the city, come take a look at this list of top luxury things to do in Dubai.
MIDDLE EAST
The Tab

The five best things to do in Manchester this Christmas

If you’re spending the festive period in Manchester this year, there are plenty of ways to get in the mood despite all the gloom. The nights might feel long, cold and dark but that doesn’t mean they have to be miserable, Manchester knows how to do Christmas right.
LIFESTYLE
theplanetD

35 of the Best Things to do in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai, Thailand is magical. The former capital of the Lanna Kingdom is a breezy escape from the muggy heat of Bangkok where hundreds of temples are scattered throughout the historic city. There are so many amazing things to do in Chiang Mai that visitors go back again and again. Ourselves included! We have had the opportunity to visit Chiang Mai four times.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Buenos Aires#Casa Rosada Casa Rosada
theplanetD

The Best Things to do in Banff, Alberta for 2022

There is no doubt about it, Banff is the jewel of the Candian Rockies. Situated in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, the town of Banff is surrounded by majestic Rocky Mountain peaks and beckons everyone who loves the outdoors to explore its surroundings. Being Canadian, we have been lucky...
TRAVEL
theplanetD

25 Best Things to do in Mont Tremblant, Quebec

One of our favorite mini-holiday destinations is in Quebec. It’s just a 5-hour drive from Toronto and when looking for outdoor adventures, Mont Tremblant is our place of choice. The incredible Mont Tremblant Ski Resort is a top draw for all skiers and snowboarders plus there are plenty of other outdoor activities off the slopes too. There is just enough adventure mixed in with the decadence of luxury hotels, fine wine, and great food to create the perfect getaway.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Ultimate travel bucket list destinations

Esta-america.com has researched over 100 online sources to reveal which destinations across the world are top of people’s bucket lists. With travel slowly returning to some sort of normality since the pandemic, find out which cities and countries are likely to thrive with tourists once again. Top of the...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts debuts stylish Wyndham Garden Oceanfront Hotel in Mirbat, Oman

LONDON, UK – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to cement its presence across the Middle East with the opening of the 237-room Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat hotel in Mirbat, Oman. The hotel marks Wyndham’s continued growth in the leisure segment, as well as the first in collaboration with Dhofar Tourism Company – one of the largest and most diversified developers of sustainable towns in Oman.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Argentina
TravelDailyNews.com

Revealed: The tourist attractions available in the most languages

BERLIN - The digital learning platform Preply has carried out a study to find out which of the world’s leading tourist attractions offer information on their websites in the most foreign languages. The pandemic has caused many travellers to research more about corona regulations, especially when visiting busy tourist...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

The most beautiful cities to visit by night, according to Instagram

As the shorter days are well and truly upon us Premier Inn has researched over 250 of the most populated cities in the world on Instagram to reveal the places that are being photographed the most by night. The number of hashtags for #citybynight were counted and compared for cities...
INTERNET
TravelDailyNews.com

Grand Velas Riviera Maya Resort suite renovations

Creating new spaces for multi-function living, the renovation of the Ambassador Suites at Grand Velas Riviera Maya is now complete. Designed by Ernesto Vela Architects, the total project that includes 195 Ambassador Suites and 90 Grand Class Suites cost over $4,000,000 USD. Specialized spaces for working, lounging, and sleeping were revamped within the 1,200 sq. ft. Ambassador Suites and 1,300 sq. ft. Grand Class Suites to maximize the size and unobstructed ocean views. A contemporary Mexican design features a neutral palate and Mexican art complemented by azure Caribbean Sea views and pops of color and metals. Mexican brands used throughout the new suites include Marbol, Ari Muebles, Diferenzza, Lulu Arce, Feizy México, Artell, Alex Foster and Velhmat. Andreu World and Kravet were also used in the suite renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TravelDailyNews.com

Will travel bounce back in 2022?

As the world began to open its doors in early 2021, after months of lockdown measures, it was clear that the way people shopped, worked and connected with each other had changed. Some of them were temporary, but others seem more permanent. As we’re set to face more restrictive measures...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Grand Velas Riviera Maya completes renovation of Ambassador Suites for multi-function vacations

Creating new spaces for multi-function living, the renovation of the Ambassador Suites at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya will debut on December 20th. Designed by Ernesto Vela Architects, the total project that includes 195 Ambassador Suites and 90 Grand Class Suites cost over $4,000,000 USD. Specialized spaces for working, lounging and sleeping were revamped within the 1,200 sq. ft. Ambassador Suites to maximize the size and unobstructed ocean views. A contemporary Mexican design features a neutral palate and Mexican art complemented by azure Caribbean Sea views and pops of color and metals. Mexican brands used throughout the new suites include Marbol, Ari Muebles, Diferenzza, Lulu Arce, Feizy México, Artell, Alex Foster and Velhmat. Andreu World and Kravet were also used in the suite renovations. The resort’s Grand Class Suites with private plunge pools are already 70% completed.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Around the world (and travel trends) in three days at BIT 2022

MILAN - A unique multi-target approach with the capacity to combine an effective international supply and demand matching platform with opportunities for discussion, key to appreciating emerging trends. All this, and much more, is BIT - The International Tourism Exchange, taking place face-to-face once again at fieramilanocity from Sunday the 13th to Tuesday the 15th of February.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

How to save the planet: Four ways to make your trip eco-friendly

The list of bad things for the world around us traditionally consists of agriculture, plastic, forest fires, and, alas, travel. Here's how to make your travels less harmful to the world around you. Ecology-friendly flights. The most difficult (and so far unfeasible) was not to travel by airplane. The only...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

Miami Beach is world's priciest New Year's Eve destination

The South Florida island city of Miami Beach is the most expensive destination in the world for overnight accommodation this coming New Year's Eve, according to a survey by CheapHotels.org. The survey compared hotel rates in 50 major cities globally. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways welcomes the holiday season οn board and in premium lounges

DOHA, QATAR – Qatar Airways welcomes the holiday season with a series of festive delights for passengers visiting the Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Class Lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the airline’s Premium Lounge in Beirut, as well as for travellers to and from destinations in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and select destinations in Asia and Africa. From 19 to 26 December 2021, customers will experience the warmth of the season with a specially-curated holiday theme throughout their journey.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Five things to do in Paris by night during the Christmas holidays

In other words: what does Paris have to offer, in terms of nocturnal scene, during the holiday season? We have isolated five things that everyone who aims to visit Paris in this period should try overnight. Probably the majority of people is not completely aware of that, and someone may...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy