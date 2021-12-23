HiSky heightens Milan Bergamo Airport’s network

FLORENCE, ITALY – Italy at Hand, the b2b MICE signature event organized in total safety by Convention Bureau Italia and ENIT – Italian National Tourist Board, with the aim of promoting the Italian MICE offer to the international business tourism market has closed with a great success, despite the latest critical Covid-19 updates worldwide: 1156 business meetings were held between top international buyers and the main national MICE suppliers. During three days dedicated to business and informal and engaging activities inspired by Italy’s legendary tradition and heritage, 46 buyers from 18 different European countries met 35 qualified MICE operators from all over the country, including all the main Italian Destinations, Convention Centers, hotels and international hotel chains, top agencies and PCOs.
