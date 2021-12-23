ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HiSky heightens Milan Bergamo Airport’s network

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the year comes to a close, Milan Bergamo Airport has welcomed its sixth new airline for 2021 marking the arrival of HiSky to the Italian gateway’s roll call. Celebrating three inaugural flights this week, the Moldovan low-cost carrier (LCC) will link the Lombardy region to historic and economic centres of...

www.traveldailynews.com

