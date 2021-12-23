HiSky heightens Milan Bergamo Airport’s network

The US carrier American Airlines will fly from Munich to Charlotte for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year. The longhaul Boeing 777-200 aircraft will arrive in Munich daily at 6:55 a.m. and take off again at 10:30 a.m. heading to the United States. Charlotte, in the U.S. state of North Carolina, is one of American Airlines' largest hubs with numerous onward connections within the United States. With the comeback of American Airlines, all carriers which offered flight connections to North America before the pandemic are back on the start line in Munich. The number of destinations is back to pre-crisis levels as well. Currently, travelers can reach eleven U.S. destinations and three cities in Canada non-stop from the Bavarian capital.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO