4 DIY Plant Presents To Gift This Holiday

A Christmas tree is the main holiday decoration in every home and if we take faux Christmas trees, there are lots of materials to make them: felt, PVC pipes, books, frames, ornaments and so on. Bottle brushes are amazing for making little Christmas trees to decorate your space, and they look like real ones but smaller. These are pretty small and not very small pieces that are easy to dye and decorate if you want, you may find lots of tutorials on the web. They can be used throughout your home to create a holiday feel everywhere, and here are the most popular ways to use them.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO