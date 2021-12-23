ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Travel Expo Miami announces first Global Partners

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Travel Expo (WTE) Miami 2022, a three-day travel industry forum and exposition scheduled for October 11-13, 2022 in Miami, has announced that it will have American Airlines as its first Global Sponsor and The International Air Transport...

TravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways welcomes the holiday season οn board and in premium lounges

DOHA, QATAR – Qatar Airways welcomes the holiday season with a series of festive delights for passengers visiting the Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Class Lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the airline’s Premium Lounge in Beirut, as well as for travellers to and from destinations in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and select destinations in Asia and Africa. From 19 to 26 December 2021, customers will experience the warmth of the season with a specially-curated holiday theme throughout their journey.
TravelDailyNews.com

Cycas Hospitality signs strategic partnership with Borealis Hotel Group

Two of Europe’s leading hotel companies, Borealis Hotel Group and Cycas Hospitality, have this week announced a strategic partnership to open and operate new, branded hotels across Europe. The first phase of the collaboration was revealed this week with the signing of a hotel management agreement for Cycas to...
TravelDailyNews.com

Will travel bounce back in 2022?

As the world began to open its doors in early 2021, after months of lockdown measures, it was clear that the way people shopped, worked and connected with each other had changed. Some of them were temporary, but others seem more permanent. As we’re set to face more restrictive measures...
TravelDailyNews.com

HelloFly successfully go-live with AeroCRS

AeroCRS welcomes HelloFly into its family, a Maltese virtual carrier that partnered with Estonian airline NyxAir as their operational carrier and plans to start commercial flights during the Christmas holidays. The flights will be operated by a Saab 2000 aircraft, a safe and fast 50-seat executive turboprop aircraft giving the...
TravelDailyNews.com

Tourism Atlas: top international source markets by world regions

Ahead of the year-end Mabrian, the leading provider of travel intelligence, has undertaken a global analysis of inbound international air arrivals capacity for the first half of 2022. Breaking the analysis down into all the major geographic regions around the world — Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia...
TravelDailyNews.com

Around the world (and travel trends) in three days at BIT 2022

MILAN - A unique multi-target approach with the capacity to combine an effective international supply and demand matching platform with opportunities for discussion, key to appreciating emerging trends. All this, and much more, is BIT - The International Tourism Exchange, taking place face-to-face once again at fieramilanocity from Sunday the 13th to Tuesday the 15th of February.
TravelDailyNews.com

Carnival Corporation celebrates opening of Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal

MIAMI – Carnival Corporation & plc celebrated the official opening of Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal with Shamal Holding following their strategic partnership signed in 2018 to develop the new cruise port as the main hub for cruise tourism in Dubai. The occasion was marked with a walk-through by Abdulla...
TravelDailyNews.com

American Airlines restarts daily flights from Munich to Charlotte

The US carrier American Airlines will fly from Munich to Charlotte for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year. The longhaul Boeing 777-200 aircraft will arrive in Munich daily at 6:55 a.m. and take off again at 10:30 a.m. heading to the United States. Charlotte, in the U.S. state of North Carolina, is one of American Airlines' largest hubs with numerous onward connections within the United States. With the comeback of American Airlines, all carriers which offered flight connections to North America before the pandemic are back on the start line in Munich. The number of destinations is back to pre-crisis levels as well. Currently, travelers can reach eleven U.S. destinations and three cities in Canada non-stop from the Bavarian capital.
TravelDailyNews.com

Regenerative Travel announces 2021 Impact Award winners

NEW YORK - Regenerative Travel, a benefit corporation and a collection of independent hotels and lodges committed to regenerative hospitality, announce the winners of the 2021 Regenerative Travel Impact Awards. The Awards, which were created to celebrate and provide a platform to hotels, initiatives, and individuals that embody the spirit of regeneration, improving people’s lives, communities, and the world of travel, reflects Regenerative Travel’s ethos of generating lasting positive social and environmental impact.
TravelDailyNews.com

KSL Capital Partners enters majority ownership of Eden Hotels in The Netherlands

AMSTERDAM – Eden Hotels, the Dutch hotel group owned by the Dijkstra family, announced that an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners made a majority investment into the group. The Dijkstra family will retain a significant minority stake in the group, and Eden CEO Leon Dijkstra will remain in his role in Eden Hotels. The combined ambition is to expand Eden Hotels into Europe. Terms of the investment are undisclosed.
TravelDailyNews.com

GHM heralds the arrival of 2022 with 30th anniversary celebrations and healthy growth momentum

SINGAPORE – Having developed some of the world’s most critically acclaimed hotels and resorts in exotic destinations, industry leader General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) will commemorate its 30th anniversary milestone with a series of celebrations through 2022. As part of its sustained global expansion plan, GHM will unveil The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar in 2022, The Chedi El Gouna, Red Sea, Egypt in 2022 and at least five more projects in the pipeline.
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
TravelDailyNews.com

Global travel brand Aventura World reveals group travel trends for 2022

NEW JERSEY – Group travel specialist Aventura World – a company of the Central Holidays family of travel brands – shares insight into the types of travel and destinations that groups are booking. According to the company and based on new groups that have been traveling in the recent months as destinations have re-opened, groups scheduled to travel this month, and groups already booked or are in the booking cycle for the coming year, 2022 is poised to be a huge bounce-back year for international travel.
TravelPulse

TourRadar Partners With Flight Center Travel Group

TourRadar has created a partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT), one of the world’s largest travel retailers and corporate travel managers based in Australia, to help FLT’s travel advisors to simplify their booking process for multi-day adventures and tours. The new partnership is aimed at making what...
ftnnews.com

Global DMC Partners Expands European Network with New Dutch Partner

The premier global resource for virtual, hybrid and in-person events, Global DMC Partners (GDP), announced its newest partner - Oranje DMC, serving the Netherlands and Belgium. Passionate about sharing the best of the travel world, they have executed innovative events, from cocktails on a river boat to gala dinners in...
TravelDailyNews.com

Unilabs Spain, Qured and Safecheck-in partner with Zamna to tackle passenger queueing at airports

LONDON, UK - Zamna, a London-based technology company that provides patented software for airlines to validate passenger passports and health status, has signed deals with three major health and test providers launching across four countries. Unilabs Spain, Safecheck-in Portugal and Qured in the UK and USA have partnered and integrated with Zamna to help travellers streamline health data verification, including Covid-19 test results, and save time and resources for airlines.
breakingtravelnews.com

Expo 2020 Dubai prepares for Travel & Connectivity Week

Organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai have unveiled plans for Travel & Connectivity Week. The event is scheduled to take place from January 9-15, with participation from countries around the world. Connectivity not only brings us all closer together, but it is also the bedrock of healthy and empowered societies. Under...
CBS Miami

Miami International Airport Sees Busy Holiday Travel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday travel season is ramping up and it’s been a busy one. The Transportation Security Administration says it has screened more than two million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row. They anticipate 30 million people will travel by air through January 3rd. Miami International Airport officials said they had more than 165,000 passengers on Sunday making it their busiest day in the airport’s history. The previous record was 164,000 set on November 28th after Thanksgiving. Airport officials are expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected. That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019. The busiest days are expected to be January 2nd and 3rd. With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out.
