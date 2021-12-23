ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events Club Forum promises to be the Next Big Thing in event shows

By Tatiana Rokou
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvents Club Forum is The Meet-up and Market Place for the Event Industry that will be launched in June 2022. Participant registration is in full-swing and partners are lining up to join in what promises to be the next big thing in event shows. With an effective out-of-office show...

TravelDailyNews.com

Oliver Dudler appointed General Manager of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences

Raffles Hotels & Resorts, part of the world-leading Accor group, together with Trinity Stuart Development LLC, a partnership of The Noannet Group, Saunders Hotel Group and Cain International, announce the appointment of Oliver Dudler as General Manager of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences. Opening at the end of 2022, the highly anticipated Raffles Boston will be the brand’s flagship and first mixed-use property in North America - a significant milestone for Accor and the Raffles brand in the region. With nearly a decade of expertise managing iconic Raffles properties around the globe, Dudler will take the reins as General Manager of Raffles Boston, overseeing and executing the opening and operations for the U.S. flagship as well as delivering upon the legendary brand standards for which Raffles is celebrated.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Buenos Aires travel guide: Best things to do

As you can see, there’s no shortage of things to do and see in Buenos Aires. It’s a city full of cultural delights, and the color and vibrancy you’ll see as you explore the city will have you planning your next trip before your first is even over.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Grand Velas Riviera Maya Resort suite renovations

Creating new spaces for multi-function living, the renovation of the Ambassador Suites at Grand Velas Riviera Maya is now complete. Designed by Ernesto Vela Architects, the total project that includes 195 Ambassador Suites and 90 Grand Class Suites cost over $4,000,000 USD. Specialized spaces for working, lounging, and sleeping were revamped within the 1,200 sq. ft. Ambassador Suites and 1,300 sq. ft. Grand Class Suites to maximize the size and unobstructed ocean views. A contemporary Mexican design features a neutral palate and Mexican art complemented by azure Caribbean Sea views and pops of color and metals. Mexican brands used throughout the new suites include Marbol, Ari Muebles, Diferenzza, Lulu Arce, Feizy México, Artell, Alex Foster and Velhmat. Andreu World and Kravet were also used in the suite renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
