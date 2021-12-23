ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Grand Velas Riviera Maya Resort suite renovations

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Creating new spaces for multi-function living, the renovation of the Ambassador Suites at Grand Velas Riviera Maya is now complete. Designed by Ernesto Vela Architects, the total...

www.traveldailynews.com

Related
islands.com

Grupo Xcaret Brings Exciting New Luxury Resort La Casa De La Playa to Riviera Maya

The new boutique property is an adults-only Mexican escape offering celebrity chefs, personalized experiences, and unique, close-to-nature designs. Grupo Xcaret has announced its most recent development project, La Casa de la Playa, a world-class boutique resort deep in the heart of Riviera Maya. In July, the hospitality company unveiled its wildly successful Hotel Xcaret Arte in Cancun and La Casa de la Playa is Xcaret’s hotly anticipated follow-up. The property opened this month and aims to offer an experience unlike any other in Mexico, or possibly even the world.
LIFESTYLE
luxurylaunches.com

Aman resorts is designing a 600 feet long luxury yacht with 50 suites, a beach club, and its own zen garden.

After creating an unbeatable world of luxury and tranquility in some 33 luxury hotels and resorts, luxury Hotel Company is set to do the same on high seas. Owing to an ambitious joint venture between Aman and Cruise Saudi, an entity owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the world will find a new way of exploring destinations- Project Sama. This 600-foot floating hotel superyacht will break all stereotypes and open a new hospitality realm for seagoing guests. The same level of privacy, peace, and discreet service that Aman Resorts hotels are known for will now be offered where one least expects it.
TRAVEL
islands.com

Trio of Resorts Celebrates Reopening of Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach

With the Cayman Islands recently reopening to international visitors, Marriott International is officially booking reservations for travelers at their luxury properties on the islands. Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach, and Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman are now welcoming guests back to tropical paradise. Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States are now able to visit the Caymans without any quarantine requirement, and soon many more countries will be added to the list.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Emerges From Extensive Renovation

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has reopened on the date it celebrates its 16th anniversary of opening its doors in the Cayman Islands. The resort debuts beautifully reimagined interiors brought to life by Champalimaud Design, and alongside the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton brand’s Ladies and Gentlemen, is set to deliver a memorable guest experience rooted in thoughtful design, local artwork, and expanded amenities.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Sea#Mexican Art#Riviera Maya Resort#Grand Class Suites#Artell
TravelDailyNews.com

Montage Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Montage Big Sky

BIG SKY, MONTANA – Montage Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Montage Big Sky, a modern alpine retreat offering an elevated spirit of comfort and distinctive amenities that epitomize today’s sense of luxury, in an idyllic location for year-round adventures in Southwest Montana. The resort is located less than an hour from Yellowstone National Park and surrounded by vast wilderness. Montage Big Sky brings the first luxury resort to the destination, offering an unparalleled array of experiences for every season, including ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort, three world-class Blue Ribbon fly-fishing rivers, a private 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, a 10,000-square-foot Spa Montage, mountain-inspired dining and more.
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Ritz-Carlton resort on Grand Cayman reopens with a new look

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman welcomed guests back on Dec. 15 after completing an interior renovation. The resort updated the color palette, which features deep blues, shades of green inspired by the island's plant life, whites and beiges reflecting the island's sandy beaches, and shades of turquoise representing the Caribbean Sea.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts debuts stylish Wyndham Garden Oceanfront Hotel in Mirbat, Oman

LONDON, UK – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to cement its presence across the Middle East with the opening of the 237-room Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat hotel in Mirbat, Oman. The hotel marks Wyndham’s continued growth in the leisure segment, as well as the first in collaboration with Dhofar Tourism Company – one of the largest and most diversified developers of sustainable towns in Oman.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin to open in the Chic Brickell area of Miami

MIAMI – The Robert Finvarb Companies of Miami, Florida and Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, North Carolina announced the opening of the uniquely designed, dual-branded 156-room AC Hotel by Marriott and 108-suite Element by Westin in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. The properties will share an outdoor rooftop pool, a well-equipped fitness center, 4,683 square-feet of versatile event space and a rooftop bar & lounge - Rosa Sky, which is managed by The Restaurant People and offers a lite food menu and an elevated cocktail program. Rosa Sky is scheduled to debut in Q1 2022.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. This stunning suite is beautifully arranged for maximum space and luxury whilst enjoying some of the finest ocean views in the Caribbean. Each comes with its own personal butler and comprises an enormous living room, wet bar, flat-screen TV and sitting area with French doors leading onto the oversized balcony where sun loungers, seating area and extraordinary views of the Caribbean Sea await. The expansive bedroom offers similar luxuries with a king-size four-poster bed, flat-screen TV and an open plan bathroom that boasts a sunken Roman-style whirlpool, walk-in shower, his and her sinks and a separate make up parlor.
REAL ESTATE
TravelDailyNews.com

Cambria Hotels expands Golden State footprint with Calabasas opening

ROCKVILLE, MD. - Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues to expand in major markets across the country with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Calabasas. This marks Cambria's fifth franchised property in California, joining Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area, Cambria Hotel LAX, Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country and Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, which recently celebrated its grand opening.
LIFESTYLE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drift Kitchen and Bar opens at Delray Beach’s Opal Grand Resort

When it came to Delray Beach’s big charity functions and society galas, what is now the Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa was always the place. Catering was king when the venue was known as the Marriott Delray Beach. Now, as Opal, the hotel is casting a line for elevated cuisine with Drift Kitchen & Bar, a new 240-seat restaurant across the street from the sand and ocean and smack dab in the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean's plan to buy Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport canceled

Royal Caribbean’s plans to purchase the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport are off, but the company plans to participate in a new bid process. The sale agreement of the Grand Lucayan was canceled this week after the new administration in The Bahamas determined that the way the sale was structured was ‘not in the best interests of the Bahamian people’. Concerns of clarity on how quickly the project would be advanced were mentioned.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Buenos Aires travel guide: Best things to do

As you can see, there’s no shortage of things to do and see in Buenos Aires. It’s a city full of cultural delights, and the color and vibrancy you’ll see as you explore the city will have you planning your next trip before your first is even over.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Miami Beach is world's priciest New Year's Eve destination

The South Florida island city of Miami Beach is the most expensive destination in the world for overnight accommodation this coming New Year's Eve, according to a survey by CheapHotels.org. The survey compared hotel rates in 50 major cities globally. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double...
LIFESTYLE

