Grand Velas Riviera Maya Resort suite renovations

After creating an unbeatable world of luxury and tranquility in some 33 luxury hotels and resorts, luxury Hotel Company is set to do the same on high seas. Owing to an ambitious joint venture between Aman and Cruise Saudi, an entity owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the world will find a new way of exploring destinations- Project Sama. This 600-foot floating hotel superyacht will break all stereotypes and open a new hospitality realm for seagoing guests. The same level of privacy, peace, and discreet service that Aman Resorts hotels are known for will now be offered where one least expects it.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO