5 hacks to DIY your grocery store plants

Just like cast iron, stainless steel pans are superior to cook with, but hard to clean. Although they’re extremely durable and yield better cooking results than cheap non-stick pans, stainless steel pans can develop stains and burn easily. Even though Navigating how to clean stainless steel pans can be a headache. If simply scrubbing it with soap or throwing it into the dishwasher isn’t enough, you might have to tackle that pot or pan with one of the many stainless steel cleaning hacks that you might not know about. Why Deep Clean Your Stainless Steel Cookware? If food burns onto your pan, it’s...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO