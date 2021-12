Every year, you may look forward to the magical moment on New Year's Eve when you get to kiss your partner as the clock strikes midnight. But going into 2022, your romantic comedy-esque plans might look a bit different: think dressing up, pouring a drink, and having a virtual date with your love instead. These virtual date ideas for New Year's Eve will ensure the night is still a total blast, despite having to say "Cheers!" through a screen.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO