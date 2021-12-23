Do You Use Placido Benavides Drive?

The Victoria Livestock Show will be back to full force for 2022 for its 76th year. This year's theme will be 'Rounding up Winners for Over 75 Years.' Save the date the 2022 VLS will be happening from February 24th-28th 2022 at the Victoria Community Center Fair Grounds. This will also be the return of the carnival with the crisp and clean Pride of Texas Shows. The carnival will run from Thursday, February 17th- Sunday, February 27th. Livestock Show festivities will kick off with the parade on Saturday, February 12th in Downtown Victoria.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO