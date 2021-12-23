ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Do You Use Placido Benavides Drive?

By jpinthemorning
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Placido Benavides road has been open for almost a year and a half already. The question is, do you use the new thoroughfare to get to the northside of town? The new road was installed to...

kixs.com

Comments / 4

Related
KIXS FM 108

Winning Jackpot Scratch Ticket Finally Sold in Victoria

As you know, I am always showcasing those big top prize Texas Lottery scratch jackpots and it is always out of town. Well, not this time! A $100,000 Top Prize lottery scratch-off was sold in Victoria this morning and shortly after, was redeemed at the local Lottery claim center. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Love This New Trend As Non Alcoholic Bar Opens In San Antonio

A toast is in order for HASH Vegan Eats, the first lounge of its kind in San Antonio which features non-alcoholic beverages exclusively at its bar. There is a myriad of reasons why someone might want to enjoy the bar atmosphere but not the pressure to drink or the effects of intoxication. Each of their reasonings is exactly why brothers, Michael, and Rogelio Sánchez opened HASH VEGAN EATS.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Traffic
City
Benavides, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KIXS FM 108

A Look Back at February’s Historic Freeze in Victoria

With tomorrow being the official first day of the winter season. What a perfect time to revisit the historic winter freeze back in February. It all started with your usual cold front weather forecast. I personally was getting ready for another '2-day's' of cold weather, you know the usual cold front effects in South Texas. I was wrong!
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

The New Dairy Treet Opens Today

UPDATED: The new Dairy Treet on John Stockbauer will open today, according to a Facebook post. Dairy Treet posted this today and it quickly spread like wildfire on social media. HOW IT ALL STARTED:. Dairy Treet, which initially opened in 1955 has announced is opening its second location tomorrow! Sixty-five...
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Next Texan Grand Opening Is Today in Victoria

Bigger and Better ( but we're biased because Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there today) Well, they say everything is bigger in Texas, and for the newest, Texan grand opening today in Victoria, this one located at 3402 State Highway 185, is bigger than the original on Main!. No...
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Christmas Came Early for this Texas Tortoise Lover

As odd as it sounds, we know that people who love their pets, really love their pets, no matter what kind of pet they have and this includes tortoises. Former San Marcos mayor lost his beloved tortoise. And for former San Marcos Mayor Daniel Guerrero, who lost his tortoise named...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vine Street#Pinto Bean
KIXS FM 108

El Paso Taco and Tequila’s to Offer New Trendy Mexican Restaurant Vibes

Yesterday I started to see pictures circulating on social media of the inside of the new El Paso Taco and Tequila's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Victoria. The caption said, ' coming soon to Downtown Victoria in January 2022.' As of this morning, that post has been shared 658 times and counting and their Facebook following has exploded. Follow them for an official date opening post coming soon.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Ultimate Texas Christmas Tree

Here is one of my favorite things to write about. Whataburger! This might be the most Texas Christmas Tree I have ever seen. Noe Gasca posted this picture on the Whataburger Fanatics Facebook page... HOW DID HE DO IT?. Noe Gasca started collecting his items on November 1st and ordered...
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Good Things Happening In The Victoria Police Department

Celebrating Victoria Police Department Recent Wins. Today we want to help the Victoria Police Department celebrate their most recent wins with them. New members to the force and new honor guards too!. Crossroads, here are the newest members of the force!. Welcome the entire graduating class of December 2021 to...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
KIXS FM 108

Save the Date for the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show

The Victoria Livestock Show will be back to full force for 2022 for its 76th year. This year's theme will be 'Rounding up Winners for Over 75 Years.' Save the date the 2022 VLS will be happening from February 24th-28th 2022 at the Victoria Community Center Fair Grounds. This will also be the return of the carnival with the crisp and clean Pride of Texas Shows. The carnival will run from Thursday, February 17th- Sunday, February 27th. Livestock Show festivities will kick off with the parade on Saturday, February 12th in Downtown Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Mumphord’s Was Featured on Daytripper

It's time for another Throwback Thursday story. The season 8 finale of the Taytripper, which aired on June 3, 2017, featured our hometown of Victoria, Texas. Host, Chet Garner made stops at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, Texas Zoo, Moonshine Drinkery, and Mumphords BBQ, just to name a few. You can find the full Victoria episode on the daytripper website.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy