Best Video Games of 2021

By Jef Rouner
Houston Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been sort of a dismal year in gaming. Ongoing supply chain issues continue to stall the new generation of consoles and releases, and a series of exposes about the abuses rampant in the video game industry have made participating in a lot of it feel like a human rights violation....

www.houstonpress.com

dotesports.com

Hades scores groundbreaking Hugo Award for Best Video Game

Hades took home the first-ever Hugo Award for Best Game last night. The Hugo Awards are one of the most notorious accolades for works of fiction, and Hades‘ victory was the first time a video game won the trophy. The Last of Us II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Spiritfarer, and Blaseball were also in line for the award.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Amazon’s best-selling video games of 2021 display gift card supremacy

Everybody’s favorite video game is a gift card. This is the only logical conclusion that we can come to looking at Amazon’s best-selling video games of 2021, where seven – SEVEN – of the Top 10 best-selling products are gift cards for various storefronts (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and… Roblox). Is this what the children tinker with all day?! Scratching off the back codes with pennies?! Is this what game design has come to?!
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

The Best Christmas Video Games to play over the holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which can only mean one thing: over in the land of movies, people spend ages engaging themselves in the completely shite patter about if Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not. (It’s not, but it’s a great movie, set at Christmas - so feel free to watch at Christmas. Okay?) But what’s the video game equivalent?
VIDEO GAMES
Tim Schafer
My Nintendo News

Japan: TV Asahi names Zelda Breath of the Wild the best video game of all-time

Japanese flagship station of the All-Nippon News Network, TV Asahi, has produced a viewer-based feature on the best video games of all-time. The list, which was comprised of over 50,000 votes, is certainly interesting and unexpected as there is a number of fairly recent video games in the top ten. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch system was voted as the best video game of all-time . Here’s the top ten games voted by viewers of TV Asahi:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Logan Paul Makes Table Out of Game Boy Colors and People Are Mad

Logan Paul is at the center of controversy once again, this time for destroying 15 Game Boy Colors as part of a home craft project. Earlier this week, the social media personality and amateur boxer posted a video in which he crafted a tabletop made of see-thru epoxy resin. Embedded in the resin are 15 Game Boy Colors with various color schemes and faceplate designs, which fit in with a Poke Ball themed metal trim. The video in which Paul makes the tabletop can be seen below:
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Director Guillermo Del Toro Doesn’t See Himself Developing Video Games Again

Nightmare Alley director Guillermo del Toro says video game development isn’t his thing anymore.  On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the award winning director who was once teamed up with Hideo Koijma to develop Konami’s horror survival video game Silent Hills, flat out said he doesn’t think he’ll ever try video game development again.  Fans were curious about his status after he appeared at the Game Awards this year and commented on the hope of a new Silent Hill game being released soon. While he loves video games and gaming ideas, he doesn’t think he’ll develop another game because he’s labeled himself...
VIDEO GAMES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
Video Games
Technology
Nintendo
Pixar
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Third-Best Christmas Ever With $31.7M US; Domestic At $467M+ & $1.05B WW – Sunday Update

SUNDAY AM UPDATE: For all the headlines about Omicron, in many ways the Christmas box office isn’t unlike others pre-pandemic, where one film is driving the majority of business. With the 3-day for all films estimated to ring up around $154M, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving 53% of that figure. It has a 3-day of $81.5M, with only one other event film expected in the long run, that being Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, which is notching a $41M 5-day start. All of this is quite similar to Christmas 2015 when Star Wars: Force Awakens was the big star atop the holiday box office,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Implementing Controversial Change to Disneyland This Week

Disneyland has a new change coming to the park this week. Collider reported that Disney will begin to implement Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Disney Genie+ seems to be the company's replacement for the much-beloved Fast Pass. Although, the service does come with a fee. As...
TRAVEL
MIX 107.9

Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes the Biggest Movie of the Year

As expected, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to dominate the box office. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had the third-best Christmas box office in history and the film has raked in over $1 Billion worldwide. The movie brought in a three-day domestic haul of $81.5 million over the Christmas holiday. Spider-Man: […]
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES

