Are you looking for your next engineering role? Do you keep seeing security clearance as a requirement in the job specifications? If you’re not sure how or where to start with security clearance, this is the article for you. Many engineering jobs in the defence and public sector (and some others) can require candidates to undergo security checks before they can begin their formal application. This is to ensure that the candidate is not only qualified but can be trusted to undergo the role they are appointed. So, what is security clearance and how do you get it?

JOBS ・ 12 DAYS AGO