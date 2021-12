Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year but “people should remain cautious”.It means the rules in England are different to those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Here, the PA news agency looks at how the measures compare in the different UK nations.– What is happening in England?On Monday, it was announced that no further coronavirus restrictions would be imposed in England until the new year, meaning the country has the most relaxed rules in the UK.However, Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues have been...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO