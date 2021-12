UK restaurants have witnessed their poorest week since the spring as the rapid spread of coronavirus hit the public’s appetite for eating out.The latest weekly economic update from the Office for National Statistics has revealed the number of seated diners fell by 14 percentage points in the week to December 20.It said this was 88% of the levels seen in the equivalent week in 2019 and reflected the weakest showing since mid-May.Hospitality chiefs said earlier this week that firms had reported between 40% and 60% declines in booking numbers, with this worsening in recent days.Data from @OpenTableUK show the seven-day...

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO