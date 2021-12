As we look forward to 2022, we also want to reflect on plenty of highlights from the past twelve months, including network improvements, new product releases, and expansions. Nearly one-third of all public cloud infrastructure spending is happening among alternative cloud providers like Linode, giving developers viable options to the growing complexity of large hyperscale platforms. We are committed to empowering our customers by delivering services that emphasize simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 HOURS AGO