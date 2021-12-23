ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2022 have been leaked

By Cian Maher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EL2ZP_0dUYbim300

The Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup for Jan. 2022 has been leaked online, revealing four games that are purportedly coming to the service next month.

The information comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who just yesterday also leaked the PS Plus games for Jan. 2022. While PS4 and PS5 users subscribed to PlayStation’s service will gain access to major critically acclaimed titles like Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5, the Games with Gold lineup is a little lighter on spectacle.

According to billbil-kun, these are the games Xbox Games with Gold subscribers will be able to claim in Jan. 2022.

Jan. 1 to Jan. 15

  • Radiant Silvergun

Jan. 1 to Jan. 31

  • NeuroVoider

Jan. 16 to Jan. 31

  • Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Jan. 16 to Feb. 16

  • Aground

Obviously these games aren’t quite as big as Persona, although Games with Gold has been relatively lackluster in recent months. This is likely due to increased investment in Game Pass, which this month alone saw the addition of massive titles like Halo Infinite, Firewatch, and Mortal Kombat 11.

In other Xbox news, it was recently revealed that the behemoth company once turned down a little game called GTA 3 because it didn’t believe it was “going to be able to make the transition from 2D to 3D.”

If you’re not interested in any of the games on offer next month, be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

Two new Xbox games go free via Games With Gold

You should know by now that the middle of any month signals the switch up of freebies through Xbox Games With Gold. December 2021 is no different as two more Xbox titles become available to download for free. December 2021 is a fairly decent month for Xbox gamers. Not only...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Xbox Game Pass’s Second Wave of Titles Has Been Unveiled

Wondering what else is coming to Xbox Game Pass this December? There are a total of eleven relative-avoiding titles on the way. Yes, there’s already been a batch released this month but, as is Microsoft’s norm, they split each month’s Xbox Game Pass titles into two waves. Here’s what else you can get your hands on, provided you’re an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Anacrusis Releases in Early Access and on Xbox Game Pass This January

Retro sci-fi co-op shooter, The Anacrusis, will be released in early access and on Xbox Game Pass this January. As announced on Twitter, The Anacrusis will begin life in early access on January 13. As well as arriving on the likes of Steam and the Epic Games Store, the futuristic shooter will also be available to players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that if you've signed up to the service you'll be able to play the game at no additional cost.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lake Has Been Added to Xbox and PC Game Pass

Since its release back in September, many fans have been wondering when they’ll be able to get their hands on the wholesome narrative adventure, known as Lake, via Game Pass. Well, after a few months of waiting, the game has finally arrived on the platform for Xbox and PC users.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Live#Ps Plus#Persona 5 Strikers#Deep Rock Galactic#Billbil Kun#Radiant Silvergun#Xbox News#2d#Glhf
Gamespot

All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving On December 31

A bunch of new games are headed to Xbox Game Pass this week, but that also means that some titles will be departing the service to make room for those latest additions. On December 31 you can say goodbye to the Dragon of Dojima early entries, as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be leaving the Game Pass library alongside Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 and The Little Acre.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Some Xbox 360 ‘Halo’ titles have had matchmaking shut down

The matchmaking for some Halo titles on Xbox 360 has started being shut down ahead of the promised closure in January 2022. As outlined by YouTuber and Twitch streamer Mint Blitz on Twitter, it was thought that matchmaking for Halo: Reach, Halo 4, and some playlists in Halo 3 have finally gone down forever.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Two More Of December 2021's Xbox Games With Gold Are Now Available

You can now begin downloading the second batch of December 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold titles (one day early!), which are the Xbox One game Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition and Xbox 360 game Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. Both titles are available right now from the Microsoft Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace (links at the bottom of the page).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

GTA 3 Could Have Been an Xbox Exclusive

Microsoft could have accquired exclusive rights to Grand Theft Auto 3. However, the company did not take the opportunity because they did not think the game would be successful. To celebrate the 20th launch anniversary of the first Xbox console, an excellent documentary series called Power On: The Story of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
purexbox.com

Windjammers 2 Officially Arrives On Xbox Game Pass This January

Update: We've got a date! Windjammers 2 hits Xbox Game Pass at launch on January 20th, 2022. Original story (17th Nov, 2021): Having previously been confirmed for PS4, PC, PS5, Switch and Stadia, Dotemu has now announced that Windjammers 2 will also hit Microsoft's Xbox consoles via Game Pass at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Poll: Which Has Been Your Favourite Xbox Game Studios Title In 2021?

We've already talked about how Xbox Game Studios has enjoyed an incredible year in 2021, with the likes of Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 all entering the Game of the Year equation — also joined by the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV and even the timed PlayStation exclusive Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Xbox Series X restock: GAME and Smyths Toys have stock live now with Halo

Update: All Xbox Series X stock has now sold out. It was available for a large part of the day but has now all gone. There's still looks to be Xbox Series S stock still available if you are interested in that. If not, more should be on the way and we'll make sure to update you as soon as we hear anything.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rumour: PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked Early

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) In our opinion, this is a strong start to 2022 for PS Plus ahead of some speculated changes. Persona 5 Strikers is an excellent title, Deep Rock Galactic is a brand new game to PS5, PS4, and DIRT 5 is a really solid racer. Good stuff, Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Xbox Games With Gold for Jnauary 2022 Announced

Today Microsoft revealed the new games that will be granted in January 2022 to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost. Below you can read the list. All the games are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while only the last two are playable on Xbox One. X.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy