The 10 best space games

By Kirk McKeand
 4 days ago
Space games: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the FTW website. Its 1000-word mission: to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new games worth playing. To boldly go where no website has gone before (OK, a few others have a list of the best space games, but this one is the best).

We might have opened with a twist on an iconic Star Trek quote, but you won’t find any Klingons here. More of a Star Wars person? You won’t find any lightsabers either. No, the best space games on PC and console, for the most part, aren’t built around recognizable franchises. The video game industry is as vast as the cosmos, with thousands of new games released every year. We’ve traveled at light speed, scouring the nebulae for signs of intelligent life. In no particular order, here are the best games we discovered during our mission.

Elite Dangerous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCQqj_0dUYbbay00

Buy your own spaceship and explore a full-scale replica of the Milky Way in Elite Dangerous, before landing on some planets and surveying their surfaces in a dune buggy. Scouring the dark and scary void of space, you can be an explorer who charts paths through unexplored systems, scanning planets as you go. You can be a bounty hunter who tracks criminals and takes them down with high-powered weaponry. You can be a smuggler who trades illicit goods and knows how to turn their systems off at the right time to cruise cold, undetected, right into a space station. You can basically be whatever you want, so long as what you want is to be a spaceship. It’s a lot slower-paced than other games on this list, but there are few games that are as authentic and atmospheric. You’ll never forget the first time you exit a hyper-speed jump and get trapped in the gravity well of twin suns.

No Man’s Sky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJXfi_0dUYbbay00

Where Elite Dangerous is focused on creating an authentic experience, No Man’s Sky is all about the spacefaring exploration from vintage sci-fi book covers. As much a survival game as a space sim, you’re able to explore an endless galaxy, with each planet being randomly generated and teeming with life. The game has had many significant updates since its launch, to the point where it’s now unrecognizable to those who only played it when it first came out. From base-building to town management, there are countless ways to spend your time in No Man’s Sky. In fact, you could easily spend your entire time in the game never once flying into space at all – that’s the kind of scale on offer here.

Alien: Isolation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBpOB_0dUYbbay00

The only game on this list that’s from a recognizable franchise, Alien: Isolation is one of the best horror games ever made. Some scary games rely too much on jump scares, but this is all about constant dread. You’re being hunted by an unkillable xenomorph, and its attacks aren’t scripted. It can appear at any time, from any vent, or around any corner. It’s always stalking the station’s corridors, searching. There are a lot of terrifying noises in space, it turns out, and it’s hard to discern whether you’re hearing the alien scuttling through the ventilation system or it’s just metal compressing and expanding in the cold void.

FTL: Faster Than Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OT7mM_0dUYbbay00

FTL is a lot more abstract than other games on this list, but it’s no less thrilling. It’s the perfect laptop game. As commander of a ship, you have to guide your crew through hostile territory as you escape your pursuers. Along the way, you might pick up allies, encounter new enemies, uncover alien artifacts, and more. Every run is completely different, and there’s always some new problem to deal with. Suffocate boarders with smart use of your door controls, teleport onto enemy cruisers, target ship weak points, and juggle control of all your crewmates until you become good enough to complete it on Easy mode. Not for the faint of heart.

Outer Wilds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rmh6_0dUYbbay00

Outer Wilds isn’t concerned with getting across the true scale of interplanetary flight – it’s focused on pure exploration. This makes it a tough game to talk about since so much of your enjoyment here is tied to discovery. Just know this: it’s one of the best games released in recent years and you owe it to yourself to play it. Don’t read anything about it first – go in completely cold. It’s sometimes creepy, often relaxing, always surprising, and occasionally profound.

Mass Effect 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pEP4_0dUYbbay00

Put the entire Mass Effect trilogy here if you want, but if you only have time to play one, make it Mass Effect 2 – one of the best RPGs ever made. The series imagines a future where humanity discovers that there is alien life out there – it’s been there all along, watching and waiting for the day we catch up. By the time we get to Mass Effect 2, we’ve joined the galactic council and have an important seat at the court of cosmic concerns. But we’re still the new kids, and no one wants to listen to us when we talk about the race of sentient machines that are traveling from deep space to harvest every organic lifeform and slurp us up like Milky Way shakes. Guess it’s time to build a team of misfits from the major races and head on a suicide mission, then.

Dead Space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaTGg_0dUYbbay00

Where Alien: Isolation goes for modern horror from a first-person perspective, Dead Space opts for survival horror in the classic mold – more Resident Evil than Outlast. Trapped on a station with creatures who want to eat you, you’re forced to shoot off their limbs with a variety of mining lasers. Taking advantage of a close, over-the-shoulder camera, it feels claustrophobic, which is probably how you would feel if you were trapped in a tin can floating through an infinite, suffocating void while being pursued by aliens with knife arms.

Prey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMXwr_0dUYbbay00

Play Prey right now. Stop reading this. Go and play it and come back when you’re done. You’re back? That was a bit good, wasn’t it? Alone on a space station filled with inky alien entities that resurrect the consciousness of those they attach to, you’re faced with a choice: will you inject yourself with alien DNA and use their powers against them, or will you hang on to your humanity? Like other Arkane games, Prey is all about choices. Every weapon, gadget, and ability you come across has multiple uses, and there’s never enough ammo to shoot your way through every situation. You have to play smart, adapt, and think outside of the box to survive.

EVE Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mepA_0dUYbbay00

EVE Online can be a space game, but it can also be a full-time job. It’s an entire connected multiplayer world where people create colossal corporations and almighty armies. People pull off daring heists and betrayals, form unlikely alliances, and impact the ever-shifting economy with every action they make. Its barrier to entry is significant, but there’s nothing else quite like this galactic simulation.

Kerbal Space Program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbkF1_0dUYbbay00

A big part of going into space is building the means to get there. In Kerbal Space Program, you’re in charge of designing and building rockets and spacecraft, as well as making sure they get where you want them to go. It might look cutesy, but this is a proper physics simulation, and it helps to be a mathematical wizard if you want to succeed. Either that or watching hundreds of YouTube videos made by people much smarter than you.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Community Policy