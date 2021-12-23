ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of former Longhorns earn NFL Pro Bowl nods

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Football letterwinners Quandre Diggs (2011-14), Devin Duvernay (2016-19), and Justin Tucker (2008-11) were selected to the NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday. AUSTIN, Texas – Former Texas Football letterwinners Quandre Diggs (2011-14), Devin Duvernay (2016-19) and Justin Tucker (2008-11) were selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday. Diggs, a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
