Revisiting the Denver Broncos Offense

The Denver Broncos weren't able to do much until garbage time when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season.

Their 21st ranked scoring offense won't have it any easier this time now that starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater won't be playing due to a concussion.

In his place, former starter Drew Lock will step in and look to hold serve as the Broncos, like the Raiders, chase the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Although it will be Lock's first start, his weapons are all the same in wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant.

Look for Denver to lean on their top-10 rushing attack, though, as they have rushed for 130 or more yards in each of their last four games.

Rookie running back Javonte Williams in particular has been coming on strong for several weeks.

Williams leads the Broncos in rushing over veteran Melvin Gordon III and has been the more efficient option, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

It will be key to keeping them more contained on the ground so that the Raiders' defense is able to play more to its strengths.

Those strengths would be in their pass rush, as the Raiders finished with five sacks in the team's first meeting.

The match-up against Lock should be one that makes this a potential advantage for the Raiders pass rush.

Lock so far in his career hasn't shown the ability to thrive in a game of this magnitude, and the Raiders defense will have to force the issue.

