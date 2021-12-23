ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Revisiting the Denver Broncos Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

The Denver Broncos weren't able to do much until garbage time when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season.

Their 21st ranked scoring offense won't have it any easier this time now that starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater won't be playing due to a concussion.

In his place, former starter Drew Lock will step in and look to hold serve as the Broncos, like the Raiders, chase the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Although it will be Lock's first start, his weapons are all the same in wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant.

Look for Denver to lean on their top-10 rushing attack, though, as they have rushed for 130 or more yards in each of their last four games.

Rookie running back Javonte Williams in particular has been coming on strong for several weeks.

Williams leads the Broncos in rushing over veteran Melvin Gordon III and has been the more efficient option, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

It will be key to keeping them more contained on the ground so that the Raiders' defense is able to play more to its strengths.

Those strengths would be in their pass rush, as the Raiders finished with five sacks in the team's first meeting.

The match-up against Lock should be one that makes this a potential advantage for the Raiders pass rush.

Lock so far in his career hasn't shown the ability to thrive in a game of this magnitude, and the Raiders defense will have to force the issue.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Las Vegas Raiders#Afc#Lock#Raiders Nation
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Drew Lock drops truth bomb on Denver’s road loss vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos had a pivotal chance to move up in the AFC playoff picture in Week 16 but failed to do so due to their road loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. The woes on offense marred the Broncos’ overall performance on the day. Third-year quarterback Drew Lock guided the offense to a mere one touchdown drive. However, he did not receive much help along the way due to several key drops from his wideout unit, including Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 quarterbacks that could save the Denver Broncos in 2022

The Denver Broncos’ quarterback for the 2022 season is not likely on the roster in 2021. Who could save the team in 2022?. The Denver Broncos’ latest loss to the Las Vegas Raiders has everyone in Broncos Country fed up. At 7-8, the team is basically out of playoff contention and the frustrating part is it all feels like it could have been prevented.
NFL
RaiderMaven

No Surrender Raiders Down Broncos 17-13

Las Vegas, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found a way to win at home, running the football, and kept their playoff hopes alive. Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards, and Peyton Barber ran five yards for what proved to be the winning touchdown with 10:22 left in a 17-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL
Raiders

By the Numbers: The Raiders defense was a menace against the Denver Broncos

The Raiders defense might've produced their best overall performance of the season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Silver and Black has had great success against their divisional rival recently, winning their past four games against them. In their first matchup this season, the Raiders came away with four turnovers, and in Sunday's second matchup, they held the Broncos to 13 points.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders vs. Broncos Live Game Thread

Henderson, NV--The Las Vegas Raiders still have all of their goals ahead of them, as it pertains to getting to double-digit wins and the NFL players. To keep those dreams ahead of them, they must beat the Broncos from Denver today, for the second time this season. Remember the rule...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders, Broncos Final Injury Reports Released

Neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor Denver Broncos can afford to lose heading into Sunday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. It makes the fact that both teams will be impacted by the injury front heading in even more significant considering how little room for error there is for either team.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders' Key Assets: Roderic Teamer

It's the time of the season when players who haven't necessarily contributed much until this point are being called upon to step up. Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram is listed as out for the season with a shoulder injury for Las Vegas' Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Must Maintain Offensive Momentum from Last Week

The secret is out for a successful Las Vegas Raiders offense. As obvious as it might seem, maintaining a Raiders offense with momentum is a major key to success. Last week alone, the game-winning final drive by the Silver and Black quarterback Derek Carr was the 28th of his career.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

One team's playoff hopes will end on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos face off for the second and final time this season. The ability for both teams to execute their plans will be crucial, and we have the keys and final game predictions for who will come out on top.
NFL
FanSided

How many times have the Denver Broncos played on Christmas Day?

Christmas Day is here and the Denver Broncos are ready for a Week 16 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos still have one more day to prepare for that game but the NFL will have two games played on Christmas Day, starting with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Cleveland Browns and then later, the Indianapolis Colts take on the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
802
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy